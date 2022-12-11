HIMARS destroyed a base of Russian Wagner mercenaries in the occupied part of Donbas

Explosion in occupied Kadiyivka in Ukraine’s easternmost Luhansk Oblast destroyed a hotel where “many Wagner troops,” were located, Oblast head Serhiy Haidai said, adding a photo. Wagner troops are mercenaries of the Russian Wagner Group, currently mostly recruited in Russian prisons.

Russian media TASS also claimed that the explosion was caused by HIMARS.

In the last two days, the fire destroyed Russian brracks in occupied Crimea, killing a lot of mobilized troops, while several explosions destroyed another Russian barracks in occupied Melitopol in the Ukraine’s south.



More than 10 powerful explosions hit Russian barracks in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

📽️by @Shtirlitz53 pic.twitter.com/Ft4Z8xpyBy — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 10, 2022