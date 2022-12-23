US says Russia’s Wagner Group bought North Korean weapons for Ukraine war – Reuters

Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared at a funeral wearing a "Hero of Russia" medal, as well as similar medals issued by Russia's proxies in Ukraine's Donbas region, the Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics" now annexed by Russia. Photo: screenshot from video

The private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, the White House said on 22 December, Reuters reported:

“We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment. Last month, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner,” John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters saying that Wagner was searching around the world for arms suppliers.

Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian President Putin’s long-time ally, denied the report as “gossip and speculation.”

Tags: North Korea, PMC Wagner, Weapons