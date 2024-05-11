Russo-Ukrainian war, day 807: Russia launches offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, seizing villages

Exclusive

Will Spain and France choose EU solidarity over Russian LNG profits? As the EU prepares sanctions against Russian LNG, two of the bloc’s largest importers remain worryingly silent on targeting the Kremlin’s energy profits.

The European Union’s new triumvirate. France, Germany, and Poland are leading the charge for a more assertive and united Europe in the face of existential threats.

Kosovo warns of more European wars if Russia wins in Ukraine. Kosovo’s FM Donika Gervalla-Schwarz warns that Russia’s victory in Ukraine could lead to further conflicts in Europe, stressing the importance of a Russian defeat for continental stability.

Military

Russian troops intensify offensives in Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces persist in attacking Nevske and the Serebriansky Forest, states Ukrainian military spokesperson.

Media: Russia captures four villages in Kharkiv Oblast, bordering Russia. The Russian military reportedly seized Striliche, Krasne, Pylna, and Borysivka. Russians are trying to advance towards Vovchansk, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Ukraine targets Russian radar station, air defense system, two ammo depots over past day. Overnight, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted all of 10 Shahed drones launched by the Russian military.

MoD: Russian forces attempt Kharkiv breakthrough, Ukrainian forces hold the ground. Ukraine has deployed reserve units to bolster defenses, and evacuations are underway.

ISW: Pace of Russian assaults in Ukraine increases 17% in April. Russian forces have significantly increased the pace of ground attacks in eastern Ukraine ahead of expected Western military aid, reports say.

As of 10 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 479710 (+980)

Tanks: 7434 (+5)

APV: 14313 (+32)

Artillery systems: 12387 (+47)

MLRS: 1062 (+4)

Anti-aircraft systems: 795 (+2)

Aircraft: 349

Helicopters: 325

UAV: 9826 (+51)

Cruise missiles: 2192

Warships/boats: 26

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16691 (+73)

Intelligence and technology

Canada to contribute $ 55.5 to Germany’s air defense initiative for Ukraine. Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair’s $55.5 million pledge aims to enhance Ukraine’s air defenses within a German initiative, countering intensifying Russian air assaults.

Media military sources claim Ukraine to get first F-16s “by” or “in” June-July. Unnamed high-ranking military sources told media that the first F-16 jets from Western allies will arrive in Ukraine in/by June-July, without specifying the supplier.

Germany to purchase HIMARS systems from US for Ukraine. During German Defense Minister visit to the US, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Germany, with $7.7 billion in aid for Ukraine in 2024, is the second-largest donor after the USA.

Czechia delivers first F-16 fighter jet simulator to Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots undergoing training, with 12 expected to be ready by summer.

Pentagon collaborates with SpaceX to block unauthorized Russian use of Starlink. Despite ongoing challenges, the Pentagon and SpaceX have “wrapped their heads around” and found solutions to prevent Russia from exploiting Starlink’s commercial communications system.

International

UPDATE: US approves $ 400 million assistance for Ukraine. This aid includes Patriot and Stinger missiles.

Zelenskyy urges allies to speed up weapons supply at meeting with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová in Kyiv. The leaders discussed military assistance and Ukraine’s accession to the EU during a meeting in Kyiv.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian night attack on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv injures 2 people, including 11 year-old child. At about 3 am on 10 May, Russia attacked Kharkiv, damaging 12 residential buildings & injuring two people.

Political and legal developments

Russian general wanted in Czech Republic for involvement in ammo depot explosions. A week ago, the Czech Republic completed an investigation into the blasts that occurred in Vrbětice ammo depots in 2014.

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky’s commercial interests reportedly prompted murder plot, police say. The National Police revealed details of the scheme, shedding light on a decades-old case involving the businessman, who was sanctioned by the US.

New developments

The Economist: Ukrainian top general says critical phase of war to come in next two months. Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of Ukraine’s ground forces, says Russia has not abandoned its ambition to seize Kyiv.

Drones attack oil refinery in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast. The oil refinery in Kaluga was last attacked on 15 March.

