Russo-Ukrainian War, day 864: NATO, South Korea to discuss aid for Ukraine at Washington summit

Exclusive

Ukraine, EU on edge as Russia-friendly French far-right rises to power. As the National Rally party, known for its ties to Russia, secures a significant portion of the vote in France’s legislative elections, Ukraine and the European Union brace for potential shifts in France’s foreign policy that could undermine support for Kyiv and weaken Paris’ influence in Europe.

Military

Ukrainian forces say Russian troops continue their attempts to destroy Chasiv Yar. Chasiv Yar is a strategically important settlement. Russian forces’ potential capture could threaten other key Donbas cities, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which serve as crucial logistical routes for Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine attacks two oil depots in southern Russia (video). Allegedly, Ukrainian drones targeted Russian oil infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai, causing fires at two oil depots and damaging a cellular tower. Russia claims to have shot down seven drones.

Russia’s night attack targets energy grid as Ukraine downs 24/27 drones. Ukraine successfully defended against a large-scale Russian drone attack, downing 24 out of 27 Shahed UAVs across 12 regions. The assault targeted power facilities, temporarily cutting electricity to over 100,000 customers in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

As of 6 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 549840 (+1260)

Tanks: 8153 (+11)

APV: 15629 (+18)

Artillery systems: 14897 (+66)

MLRS: 1115

Anti-aircraft systems: 878

Aircraft: 360

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11809 (+58)

Cruise missiles: 2351 (+9)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 20053 (+76)

Intelligence and technology

Reuters: NATO may adopt decision on standardizing of ammunition at Washington summit. The move aims to enhance battlefield interoperability among member nations.

Defense Ministry: Ukrainian military medics have completed NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course for first time in history. Ukrainian medics at the NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course. Image: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

UK intel: Russian authorities target VPN apps and VoIP services in latest censorship move. Russian authorities removed VPN apps from the App Store and demanded an end to VoIP services, aiming to restrict citizens’ access to independent information, enhance surveillance capabilities, and continue long-standing efforts to control the domestic information environment, per UK intelligence.

Russia organizes tank ammo production in India. Russia initiates the production of tank armor-piercing rounds in India to supply India’s large fleet of T-72 and T-90 tanks and replenish ammunition stocks.

International

China and Belarus commence joint military drills. Recently, Belarusian officials said that Ukraine was amassing troops near the border in an attempt to draw Minsk into the conflict, a claim that Kyiv firmly dismissed.

NATO, South Korea to discuss Ukraine’s aid at Washington summit. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO and South Korea will explore new cooperation mechanisms to support Ukraine at an upcoming summit in Washington.

Le Pen vows to stop Ukraine using French weapons inside Russia if far-right wins French election. Marine Le Pen vows to restrict Ukraine’s use of French weapons inside Russia and block potential troop deployments if her far-right National Rally party gains power in Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Orbán meets Putin: Ukraine and Russia’s positions are “very far apart.” Before arriving in Moscow, Orban visits Kyiv, proposing a ceasefire followed by peace talks.

Political and legal developments

Russian occupation authorities seize Eurovision winner Jamala’s home in Crimea. In 2024, Jamala’s album QIRIM, which preserves traditional Crimean Tatar songs, was recognized with Ukraine’s highest cultural honor.

