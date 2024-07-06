Ukraine attacks two oil depots in southern Russia (video)

Drone attacks have targeted Russian oil infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai, resulting in fires at two oil depots and damage to a cellular tower. The incidents occurred overnight on 6 July, according to local authorities and Telegram channels.

The strikes on the two oil facilities are part of Ukraine’s larger campaign. In the past three months, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry, significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues.

The so-called Krasnodar Krai’s Operational Headquarters confirmed that unmanned aerial vehicles attacked facilities in three districts: Yeysk, Leningradsky, and Pavlovsky. In Pavlovskaya Stanitsa, fuel tanks at an oil depot caught fire allegedly due to falling drone wreckage. Similarly, in Leningradskaya, a fuel tank ignited “as a result of a UAV attack,” as stated by the HQ.

In Yeysk, Russian air defense systems ostensibly shot down several drones. However, debris from the interception caused “minor damage” to a cellular communication tower, according to the same source.

The operational headquarters added, “According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.”

Videos of the burning oil depots have appeared on the Russian Telegram channel Astra, showing significant fires at the facilities.

This video shows the fire in Pavlovskaya:

This clip depicts the blaze in Leningradskaya:

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 7 UAVs were destroyed in Kursk Oblast and one drone in Belgorod Oblast last night.

Ukrainian officials didn’t confirm or deny any of the attacks. Usually, Ukraine’s SBU security service or the Main Directorate of Intelligence have been behind such attacks, according to unofficial reports.

