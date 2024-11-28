Eng
Allegedly Ukrainian drones hit Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Oblast

The extent and effectiveness of the attacks remain unclear, and there have been no official comments from Ukraine.
28/11/2024
Wreckage of an allegedly Ukrainian drone in Slovyansk-na-Kubane, Russia. Photo: Telegram: Astra
Overnight on 28 November, Russian regions of Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Oblast experienced significant drone attacks, with local authorities reporting damage and explosions.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Many of such attacks targeted Russian bomb warehouses at airbases, ammunition depots, fuel processing and storage facilities deep inside Russia. Meanwhile, Russia continues its relentless nightly drone, missile, and bomb attacks on Ukraine, with strikes intensifying in recent months. This morning Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with almost 200 aerial weapons.

Russian news Telegram channel Astra reported multiple drone strikes across the regions. Local residents in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and Krymsk within Krasnodar Krai confirmed explosions. Governor Veniamin Kondratyev acknowledged a “massive” unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack on two districts.

In Slavyansk-on-Kuban, drone fragments reportedly fell onto a private residential property, breaking windows. A woman was allegedly injured. In the Krasnoarmeysk district’s Chigrin hamlet, a drone fragment allegedly damaged a house.

Eyewitnesses on social media suggested potential damage to a bridge over the Protoka River connecting Slavyansk-on-Kuban with Trudobelikivsky hamlet, with Astra speculating about possible road surface damage.

Residents in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, also reported explosions during the incident.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed its air defense systems intercepted 25 Ukrainian drones: 14 over Krasnodar Krai, six over Bryansk Oblast, three over Crimea, and two over Rostov Oblast. Consistent with previous reports, they did not disclose the number of drones that successfully reached their targets.

At the time of publication, Ukrainian officials had not commented on or confirmed these reported attacks.

