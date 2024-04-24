Russian media: Drone attacks hit Russian Smolensk, Lipetsk, Voronezh oblasts

Ukrainian drones reportedly hit an industrial zone, oil refinery, and fuel and energy facilities in three of Russia’s oblasts overnight on 24 April, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Russian Telegram channels report that drones attacked an oil refinery in the Voronezh Oblast, causing a fire.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Oleksandr Gusev said that the air defense allegedly shot down four Ukrainian drones. The official also states that “a private housing construction caught fire.”

On the night of 24 April, explosions were heard in Smolensk Oblast, which caused a fire at fuel and energy infrastructure facilities.

An oil depot of the major Russian oil & gas company Rosneft was on fire after drone strikes. in Yartsevo, Smolensk Oblast, which is about 126 km from Ukrainian border Locals reported that at least 5 explosions were heard. 📹Local Telegram channels pic.twitter.com/PQfax3tDlg — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 24, 2024

One more drone attack was reported in an industrial zone of Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed its responsibility for the attack on Russian oblasts on 24 April.

Ukraine has recently increased its strikes on Russian oil refineries to undermine the Russian economy. Ukraine says its drone attacks on Russia are justified because it is fighting for survival as Russia has hit its energy infrastructure since 2022. In particular, on the Kakhovka dam and the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned that Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russian oil refineries risk impacting the delicate balance the US has sought to maintain between squeezing Russia’s energy exports and keeping global markets adequately supplied to manage inflation and support a soft landing for the world economy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the reaction of the US to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries “was not positive on this.” However, Zelenskyy said, “Washington couldn’t limit Ukraine’s deployment of its home-built weapons…We used our drones. Nobody can say to us you can’t,” he added.

Read also: