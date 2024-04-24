Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian media: Drone attacks hit Russian Smolensk, Lipetsk, Voronezh oblasts

Drones hit industrial zone, oil refinery, and fuel & energy infrastructure facilities in three Russia’s oblasts.
byMaria Tril
24/04/2024
2 minute read
the fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensk Oblast, Russia, 24 April 2024.
The fire after drone strike on the fuel and energy facilities in the Smolensk Oblast, Russia, 24 April 2024. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
Russian media: Drone attacks hit Russian Smolensk, Lipetsk, Voronezh oblasts

Ukrainian drones reportedly hit an industrial zone, oil refinery, and fuel and energy facilities in three of Russia’s oblasts overnight on 24 April, according to Russian Telegram channels.

Russian Telegram channels report that drones attacked an oil refinery in the Voronezh Oblast, causing a fire.

Voronezh Oblast Governor Oleksandr Gusev said that the air defense allegedly shot down four Ukrainian drones. The official also states that “a private housing construction caught fire.”

On the night of 24 April, explosions were heard in Smolensk Oblast, which caused a fire at fuel and energy infrastructure facilities.

One more drone attack was reported in an industrial zone of Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed its responsibility for the attack on Russian oblasts on 24 April.

Ukraine has recently increased its strikes on Russian oil refineries to undermine the Russian economy. Ukraine says its drone attacks on Russia are justified because it is fighting for survival as Russia has hit its energy infrastructure since 2022. In particular, on the Kakhovka dam and the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned that Ukraine’s recent attacks on Russian oil refineries risk impacting the delicate balance the US has sought to maintain between squeezing Russia’s energy exports and keeping global markets adequately supplied to manage inflation and support a soft landing for the world economy.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the reaction of the US to Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries “was not positive on this.” However, Zelenskyy said, “Washington couldn’t limit Ukraine’s deployment of its home-built weapons…We used our drones. Nobody can say to us you can’t,” he added.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts