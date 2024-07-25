Eng
Russo-Ukrainian War, day 882: Czech Republic launches second initiative for Ukrainian ammo supply

In the meantime, Russian forces continue to target civilian areas, with recent missile strikes hitting a demining office in Kharkiv and injuring people in Odesa and Kherson.
25/07/2024
Exclusives

“We’re fighting now so our children won’t have to”: How Ukrainians defy Russian control on occupied lands. Ukrainian citizens are waging a multifaceted resistance against Russian occupation, ranging from refusing passports to sabotaging military equipment, a new comprehensive study reveals.
Putin, Lukashenka cheerleaders become “neutral athletes” for Olympics. Olympic ideals face a stern test as “neutral athletes” with histories of vocal support for Putin and Lukashenka regimes secure spots in the 2024 Games.
How EU firms funnel electronics to Russia’s war machine via an obscure Turkish firm. A joint European media investigation has uncovered how Promtech, a sprawling Russian corporation, continues to source critical Western components for tanks, drones, missiles and much more despite sanctions.

Military

The Guardian: Number of Russian invaders in Ukraine surge to 520,000 says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, disclosed that Russia’s occupying troops have grown from 100,000 at the onset of the war to 520,000, with plans for further reinforcements.

Ukrainian forces destroy 14 Russian tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 65 artillery systems, Su-25 aircraft over last 24 hours. Ukrainian forces reported 152 combat clashes with Russian troops over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian forces defend in encirclement as Russia advances in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces have occupied the village of Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast and are attempting to encircle Ukrainian troops in Prohres, Donetsk Oblast, according to the analytical portal DeepState.

Frontline report: Russia shifts focus in Kurakhove offensive, targets key supply route. Geolocated footage shows a Ukrainian HIMARS strike using cluster munitions to separately target and destroy components of a Russian S-300V air defense system.

Intelligence and technology

Czech Republic to launch second initiative to supply Ukraine with ammunition. Czechia has announced the start of “Initiative-2025,” a second project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine involving five major arms companies, as confirmed by Defense Minister Jana Černochová.

Russian military expands logistics capabilities with new base near Rostov – investigation. A new Russian military base in Novocherkassk, capable of supporting frontline operations in Ukraine, has tripled in size since August 2023, satellite imagery reveals.

International

Sky News: Commander Walker warns that UK army must be ready for war in three years. Walker predicted that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, regardless of the outcome in Ukraine, will remain a dangerous adversary seeking retribution against Kyiv’s allies, including the UK.

Bulgarian President admits blocking appointment of pro-western ambassador to Kyiv. Bulgaria’s caretaker government has bypassed presidential approval to appoint a temporary ambassador to Ukraine, sparking criticism from President Radev.

Kuleba to Chinese Foreign Minister: “Kyiv open to negotiate with Russia if Moscow ready to do so in good faith”. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou to discuss potential ways to end Russian aggression and China’s role in achieving peace.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian troops destroy 70% of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Since December 2023, intensified Russian shelling has prompted the continuation of mandatory evacuations, with over 1.4 million people, including nearly 170,000 children, having been moved to safer regions.

Some 530 Ukrainian civilians trapped in Chasiv Yar due to Russian heavy shelling. Russian forces deliberately shelled all roads, which made entering the city nearly impossible.

Russian missiles strike demining office in Kharkiv, injure people in Odesa, Kherson. At least two people were killed and several others injured as Russian forces targeted residential areas and port facilities in multiple Ukrainian oblasts.

Ukrainian parliament to consider ban on Russian-aligned church next month. A bill prohibiting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate will be the first law on the agenda at the next parliamentary session.

Deputy head of Russian military unit injured in car blast in Moscow – media. A car belonging to a senior Russian military satellite communications officer exploded in Moscow on Wednesday, severely injuring him and a passenger, reportedly his wife.

New developments

Majority of Ukrainians proud of their citizenship, new survey shows. The study revealed that more than 90% of Ukrainians are proud of their citizenship in all of parts of the country.

Survey shows significant increase in Ukrainians considering Ukrainian their native language. A new survey reveals that 78% of Ukrainians now consider Ukrainian their native language, a 26% increase since 2006.

Read our earlier daily review here.

