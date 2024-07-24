Eng
Majority of Ukrainians proud of their citizenship, new survey shows

The study revealed that more than 90% of Ukrainians are proud of their citizenship in all of parts of the country.
byOlena Mukhina
24/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the national flag on the rooftop of the hospital in Vysokopillia, Kherson Oblast. 4 September 2022. Source.
Over 90% of Ukrainians are proud of their citizenship, said Mykhailo Mishchenko, deputy director of the Razumkov Center’s sociological service, according to Ukrinform. Only 68% felt the same way in 2015, and even fewer in 2010 and 2000, with 62% each year.

Mishchenko stated that the latest survey by the Razumkov Center has found that 95% of residents in western Ukraine, 93% in central Ukraine, 92% in southern Ukraine, and 83% in eastern Ukraine are proud of their Ukrainian citizenship.

The study showed that the majority of Ukrainians are also proud of their national symbols. Specifically, 64.1% of respondents said they are proud of the State Flag of Ukraine, 63.5% are proud of the State Emblem, and 60.9% are proud of the State Anthem of Ukraine.

“Also, 65% of Ukrainians are proud of the state language, and 51% are proud of Ukraine’s currency. These figures significantly exceed those which were before the start of the full-scale aggression, although they are slightly lower than the corresponding figures from 2023,” Mishchenko noted.

Additionally, the survey revealed that 78% of respondents consider Ukrainian their native language, 13% said both Ukrainian and Russian are their native languages, and 6% think Russian is their native language.

At home, 70% of respondents speak Ukrainian, 17% speak both Ukrainian and Russian, and 11% speak Russian. Outside the home, 71.6% communicate in Ukrainian, 20% use both languages and 7.6% use Russian.

For 78% of respondents, Russia is associated with regression, while 17.7% found it difficult to answer this question.

