Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Bulgarian President admits blocking appointment of pro-western ambassador to Kyiv

Bulgaria’s caretaker government has bypassed presidential approval to appoint a temporary ambassador to Ukraine, sparking criticism from President Radev.
byMaria Tril
24/07/2024
2 minute read
Bulgarian President admits blocking appointment of pro-western ambassador to Kyiv

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev acknowledged blocking the appointment of a pro-western former defense minister as Sofia’s ambassador to Kyiv.

According to Radio Free Liberty, this admission highlights a long-standing disagreement between the head of state and governments regarding support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Radev’s statement on 23 July came after reports that Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev’s caretaker government had used a workaround that doesn’t require the president’s signature to fill the diplomatic gap that has existed since the early months of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The president, who critics accuse of pro-Kremlin positions, claims the government circumvented the constitution by appointing Nikolai Nenchev as an envoy to Kyiv.

“I firmly refused because the candidate does not have the necessary professional qualities or knowledge for this important position,” Radev said.

Glavchev, appointed by Radev as interim prime minister in April and also served as foreign minister, responded that Nenchev’s appointment as temporary ambassador was made by Bulgarian law.

Radev has clashed with several Bulgarian governments over Sofia’s provision of military aid to Kyiv amid two years of elections. He has referred to supporters of such aid as “warmongers.”

Nenchev, who served as defense minister from 2014 to 2017, is generally seen as a pro-western figure and has publicly advocated for military assistance to Ukraine.

RFE/RL reports that the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry and the Cabinet of Ministers have not yet responded to requests for comment, and Nenchev also did not return calls.

Sofia temporarily closed its embassy in Kyiv as a precautionary measure following the full-scale invasion of Russian troops in February 2022. The mandate of former Bulgarian Ambassador Kostadin Kodzhabashev expired before the mission was reopened in September 2022, leaving the position of Bulgarian ambassador vacant since then.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!