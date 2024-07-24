Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian parliament to consider ban on Russian-aligned church next month

A bill prohibiting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate will be the first law on the agenda at the next parliamentary session.
byOlena Mukhina
24/07/2024
2 minute read
A session of the Ukrainian Parliament, or the Verkhovna Rada. Photo: 112.ua
Ukrainian parliament to consider ban on Russian-aligned church next month

A bill to ban the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, which was out of the voting agenda on 23 July, will be considered first at the next parliamentary meeting, approximately in mid-August, said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, Mykyta Poturaiev, according to UkrInform.

Two-thirds of Ukrainians, or 66%, believe that the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church, linked with Moscow, should be banned.

The Russian Orthodox Church has been accused of being a tool of the Kremlin to advance its political interests and infiltrate other countries. It is often blamed for hypocrisy by weaponizing faith to undermine democracies, while Moscow disregards religious freedom.

Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill has supported the Kremlin’s aggressive war in Ukraine, while its priests consecrate weapons that the invaders use to attack the country.

The Russian church continues operating in Ukraine as it is impossible to ban religious organizations straightaway. However, Ukrainian priests have said they refuse to support Russia’s war and have cut ties with Moscow church leadership.

In practice, many Russian churches and their employees continue their subversive activities covertly and persist in spreading propaganda among believers.

On 23 July, after the parliament’s vote to extend martial law, representatives of Ukrainian factions blocked the parliament’s rostrum, demanding that the bill banning religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation must be considered immediately.

Later, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that the coordination council of parliamentary factions – a body for preliminary preparation and consideration of organizational issues of the Ukrainian parliament – decided that the Verkhovna Rada would not work this week. The reason was the reluctance of some deputies to consider the bill banning the Moscow-based Russian Orthodox Church

Mykyta Poturaiev called the coordination council’s decision not to bring the bill on the Russian church ban a mistake.

“At the coordination council, they voted against putting the bill on the agenda. They mistakenly believed that there would not be enough votes for this bill. And this bill is so politically sensitive that it should be put forward when representatives are absolutely sure that it will have enough votes,” Poturaiev explained.

According to him, there were enough votes to pass the bill, but the coordination council planned to consider this issue at the next plenary session.

On 19 October 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed this bill in the first reading. It provides for the prohibition of activities of religious organizations whose governing center is located in a state that is carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine. Additionally, according to the bill, the activities of a religious organization can be terminated in court at the request of an authorized central government body.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts