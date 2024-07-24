Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian troops destroy 70% of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast

Since December 2023, intensified Russian shelling has prompted the continuation of mandatory evacuations, with over 1.4 million people, including nearly 170,000 children, having been moved to safer regions.
byOlena Mukhina
24/07/2024
1 minute read
Uragan cluster munition
A russian rocket inside a Ukrainian house following the idiscriminate shelling of Toretsk in the Donetsk Oblast. Credit: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
Russian troops destroy 70% of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast

The occupiers have destroyed 70% of the city of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Some 3,500 civilians still remain in the settlement, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to UkrInform.

Since the beginning of the all-out war, 178 residents of Toretsk have been killed and 548 injured as a result of Russian shelling. 

“Nearly 70% of the city of Toretsk has been destroyed. Two weeks ago, there were 5,500 people, and now there are 3,500. People are evacuating, but not as quickly as we would like,” said Filashkin

He noted that local authorities, some police units, and State Emergency Service rescuers continue to evacuate civilians from dangerous areas despite being under enemy fire and risking their lives.

In December 2023, Russian forces intensified shelling of Donetsk Oblast, which led to the decision for mandatory evacuation of the population from Ukrainian authorities. 

Toretsk, with a pre-war population of around 31,000, is located less than 8 kilometers from the front line.

Earlier, Filashkin informed that Ukrainian evacuation units could not reach Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian constant shelling of the roads, UkrInform reported. Some 530 people remain in the settlement. 

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts