Three people killed and four wounded due to Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces made use of aerial bombs to attack settlements in the Donetsk Oblast, leading to civilian casualties.
byBenjamin Looijen
29/06/2024
Damage as a result from the Russian attack. Photo via the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.
Three people were killed and four wounded as a result of Russian morning shelling in the Donetsk Oblast.

As reported by the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram and Facebook.

On 29 June, Russian troops attacked the Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, and Pokrovsk districts. A rocket attack on the village of Zarichne killed three people in a private house: women aged 44 and 64 and a 40-year-old man.

A 59-year-old resident of the village of New York also sustained fatal injuries. Seven other civilians sustained injuries of varying severity.

In particular, in Toretsk, a man and a woman in their 60s sustained shrapnel wounds to their legs as a result of an enemy air strike, presumably from a KAB-250.

”The entire Donetsk region is a dangerous area. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones!” the spokesperson of the military administration said.

In addition, two local residents in the village of New York were injured. One of them is in serious condition. Two more men aged 51 and 65 and a 56-year-old woman were injured during attacks on the villages of Torske, Kurakhivka and Shcherbynivka.

