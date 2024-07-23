Belarusian special forces showcase captured Kozak-5 Ukrainian armored vehicle

Belarusian special forces have been observed using a captured Ukrainian Kozak-5 armored vehicle, according to a photo report published by the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram. The vehicle was showcased during a ceremony marking the completion of combat coordination for the Vityaz special purpose unit, Militarnyi reports.

Russia’s close ally, Belarus, isn’t directly involved in the aggression against Ukraine but served as a launchpad for Russia’s offensive towards Kyiv early in the full-scale invasion and as a base for missile and aircraft launches. Belarus provides Russia with military matériel and training, and maintains a significant military presence near the Ukrainian border, forcing Ukraine to station a substantial number of troops there to counter potential threats.

The presence of this Ukrainian-made vehicle in Belarus raises questions about its acquisition. Militarnyi suggests it may have entered the country either with retreating Russian forces from the Kyiv region or later in 2023 with Wagner PMC units following the failed Prigozhin coup in Russia.

Representatives from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, operating such vehicles, told Militarnyi that their units did not lose or destroy any armored combat vehicles during the defense of Kyiv Oblast in the initial months of the full-scale invasion.

This is not the first instance of Belarus using captured Ukrainian military equipment. In September 2023, Militarnyi reported that Belarusian territorial defense forces utilized a seized Ukrainian-made KrAZ Cobra during exercises at the Osipovitski training ground.

