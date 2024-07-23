Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Belarusian special forces showcase captured Kozak-5 Ukrainian armored vehicle

Belarusian Vityaz special unit demonstrates use of captured Ukrainian Kozak-5 armored vehicle. The vehicle’s acquisition is speculated to be through Russian retreat from Kyiv region or Wagner PMC redeployment.
byYuri Zoria
23/07/2024
2 minute read
belarusian special forces showcase captured ukrainian armored vehicle kozak-5 use vityaz unit ministry internal affairs belarus july 2024 ministry's telegram channel
Kozak-5 armored vehicle in use by Vityaz special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus, July 2024. Photo: the Ministry’s Telegram channel.
Belarusian special forces showcase captured Kozak-5 Ukrainian armored vehicle

Belarusian special forces have been observed using a captured Ukrainian Kozak-5 armored vehicle, according to a photo report published by the Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram. The vehicle was showcased during a ceremony marking the completion of combat coordination for the Vityaz special purpose unit, Militarnyi reports.

Russia’s close ally, Belarus, isn’t directly involved in the aggression against Ukraine but served as a launchpad for Russia’s offensive towards Kyiv early in the full-scale invasion and as a base for missile and aircraft launches. Belarus provides Russia with military matériel and training, and maintains a significant military presence near the Ukrainian border, forcing Ukraine to station a substantial number of troops there to counter potential threats.

The presence of this Ukrainian-made vehicle in Belarus raises questions about its acquisition. Militarnyi suggests it may have entered the country either with retreating Russian forces from the Kyiv region or later in 2023 with Wagner PMC units following the failed Prigozhin coup in Russia.

Representatives from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, operating such vehicles, told Militarnyi that their units did not lose or destroy any armored combat vehicles during the defense of Kyiv Oblast in the initial months of the full-scale invasion.

This is not the first instance of Belarus using captured Ukrainian military equipment. In September 2023, Militarnyi reported that Belarusian territorial defense forces utilized a seized Ukrainian-made KrAZ Cobra during exercises at the Osipovitski training ground.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts