Russian forces launched attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities overnight, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Russian military attacked Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the Russian attack injured two men in the Malodanilivka community and were given medical assistance on the spot.

The first place hit in Kharkiv on the morning of 24 July was the office of the FSD deminers. At least six cars were damaged, as the workers were traveling to clear the fields of mines. The Swiss Foundation for Mine Action FSD Ukraine has operated in Ukraine since May 1, 23.

Russian drones also targeted the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast. According to the Izmail District Military Administration, the attack damaged the port infrastructure on the city’s territory. A five-story residential building was also hit, partially destroying windows, stairwells, and the facade.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said that “three cargo vehicles were damaged” and three people were hospitalized “in moderate condition,” with another receiving medical assistance on site.

In Kherson, the Russian army shelled the Dnipro district. Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration, said that one woman died and another injured due to the attack.

According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, air defense forces shot down 17 Russian Shahed drones, mostly over Odesa Oblast, out of a total of 23 attack drones detected overnight.

