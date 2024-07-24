Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian missiles strike demining office in Kharkiv, injure people in Odesa, Kherson

At least two people were killed and several others injured as Russian forces targeted residential areas and port facilities in multiple Ukrainian oblasts.
byMaria Tril
24/07/2024
1 minute read
damaged office of a foundation that deals with humanitarian demining with a missile in Kharkiv
Russian attack damaged office of a foundation that deals with humanitarian demining with a missile, Kharkiv, 24 July 2024. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv/Vyacheslav Mavrychev
Russian missiles strike demining office in Kharkiv, injure people in Odesa, Kherson

Russian forces launched attacks on multiple Ukrainian cities overnight, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Russian military attacked Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that the Russian attack injured two men in the Malodanilivka community and were given medical assistance on the spot.

The first place hit in Kharkiv on the morning of 24 July was the office of the FSD deminers. At least six cars were damaged, as the workers were traveling to clear the fields of mines. The Swiss Foundation for Mine Action FSD Ukraine has operated in Ukraine since May 1, 23.

Russian drones also targeted the Izmail district in Odesa Oblast. According to the Izmail District Military Administration, the attack damaged the port infrastructure on the city’s territory. A five-story residential building was also hit, partially destroying windows, stairwells, and the facade.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said that “three cargo vehicles were damaged” and three people were hospitalized “in moderate condition,” with another receiving medical assistance on site.

In Kherson, the Russian army shelled the Dnipro district. Roman Mrochko, head of the city military administration, said that one woman died and another injured due to the attack.

According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, air defense forces shot down 17 Russian Shahed drones, mostly over Odesa Oblast, out of a total of 23 attack drones detected overnight.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts