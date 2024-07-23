Eng
Slovakia boosts ammunition production, indirectly aiding Ukraine despite official stance

Slovakia increases ammunition production, aiding Ukraine indirectly while officially opposing military assistance, aiming for economic growth through defense industry.
Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák. Photo: Facebook/Robert Kaliňák.
Slovakia is ramping up its ammunition production, aiming to increase output of large caliber ammunition shells to 200,000 next year from the expected 125,000 this year. This move comes despite the government’s official stance against providing military aid to Ukraine, yet Slovak-made shells are ending up there, Bloomberg says.

Since taking office last year, Slovakia’s pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico has halted military aid to Ukraine, advocated for “peace talks” with Russia, promised to veto Ukraine’s NATO membership, and did not support the Czech initiative to buy shells for the Ukrainian military, in response to which Slovak citizens crowdfunded more than 4 million euro to contribute to the shell purchase. The government’s anti-Ukrainian stance puts Slovakia, along with Hungary, at odds with other NATO members on the alliance’s eastern flank.

Now, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák, a close ally of Fico, is supporting the increase in shell production. He argues that while the government opposes free military aid to Ukraine, it won’t limit defense production that supports GDP growth. Kaliňák stated,

“Our political declaration states that we won’t give free military aid to Ukraine, because by doing that we would be supporting the conflict. But we won’t limit defense production when it supports gross domestic product, because by doing that, I’d be harming the interests of Slovakia.”

The defense industry is projected to boost Slovakia’s economy by 2% this year, significantly up from the annual pre-invasion production of 20,000 rounds of 155mm shells. Towns like Dubnica nad Váhom, with historical ammunition plants, have ramped up production in response to renewed interest driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

While the government has halted direct military supplies to Ukraine from its own stocks, it does not block supplies from private manufacturers. Former Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď noted that “In 2023, practically the entire production capacity for the next three years was sold out to Ukraine, either directly or through other countries.”

