Shostka community’s critical infrastructure hit in Russian air attack on Sumy Oblast

Russian forces launched an overnight attack on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast on 22-23 July, targeting critical infrastructure in the Shostka community. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported the incident, stating that according to preliminary information, there were no casualties resulting from the attack.

In recent months, Russia has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing severe damage to multiple power generation and distribution facilities and turning Ukraine from an electricity exporter into an importer.

The Ukrainian Air Force provided details of the assault, revealing that Russian forces utilized one Kh-69 guided aircraft missile launched from Kursk Oblast of Russia, along with eight Shahed-type one-way attack drones. The attack was focused on Sumy Oblast.

In response to the threat, Ukrainian defense forces mobilized mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Air Force. According to the Air Force, the air defensders successfully intercepted seven of the eight Russian Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs. Additionally, active countermeasures prevented the Kh-69 guided aircraft missile from reaching its intended target.

Following the attack, emergency services were deployed to the affected areas. The Sumy Regional Military Administration announced that all necessary services are working at the site, conducting damage control and emergency repair operations to address the consequences of the enemy attack.

Related: