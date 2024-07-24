Eng
Sky News: Commander Walker warns that UK army must be ready for war in three years

Walker predicted that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, regardless of the outcome in Ukraine, will remain a dangerous adversary seeking retribution against Kyiv’s allies, including the UK.
byOlena Mukhina
24/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers learn to fire from a British AS90, a 155mm mobile artillery system, as part of their training in the UK. Photo: NATO
The UK’s armed forces must be ready in three years to fight a war against an “axis of upheaval” of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, the new head of the British military, General Sir Roly Walker has warned, according to Sky News.

Walker predicted that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin would emerge from his war in Ukraine dangerous and “wanting retribution” against Kyiv’s allies, including the UK, whether Moscow wins or loses.

“The point here is when you think they (the Russians) are down, they will come roaring back to get their vengeance,” the general stated at an annual army conference.

Walker also warned about the potential of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Iran’s desire to develop nuclear weapons, and the threat from North Korea. According to the general, all these countries are creating relationships with each other by sharing weapons and technologies. Walker noted that their ties could converge from 2027 to 2028.

Given the threats, General Walker emphasized the “urgent need” for the British Army to enhance its ability to deter future conflicts with credible fighting power. He also cautioned that the army risks defeat if it clings to outdated concepts of warfare rather than adapting to and embracing the new technologies that are revolutionizing the battlefield.

