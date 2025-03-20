Swarm of drones: Russia keeps attacking Ukraine despite peace push

Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine with Shahed drones on the evening of Wednesday, March 19.

23:47 The Air Force updated information about the movement of strike UAVs:

UAV groups from Sumy region to Chernihiv region;

UAVs from Chernihiv region, Poltava region, Cherkasy region to Kyiv region;

UAVs from Mykolaiv region to Odesa region;

UAVs from Dnipropetrovsk region to Kirovohrad region.

23:10 The Air Force also reported that new groups of Shahed drones are entering Mykolaiv region from the Black Sea. Additionally, Shaheds are moving from the south towards Kropyvnytskyi.

22:58 The Air Force provided information about the movement of Shahed drones:

New groups of UAVs are coming from the north and south;

A group of Shaheds from Kherson region is heading towards Mykolaiv region;

From Kharkiv region towards Poltava region;

From Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions towards Kirovohrad region;

UAVs from the north of Sumy region are heading southwest (via Shostka — Konotop — Pryluky — Nizhyn);

UAV groups from Poltava and Cherkasy regions are moving along the Dnieper River to the north.

22.50 Suspilne reports a series of explosions in Kropyvnytskyi.

As of 22:30, air raid alerts have been declared in the eastern, northern, central, and southern regions of Ukraine, except Kyiv.

Head of Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, stated that the occupiers are heavily attacking Kupiansk. In the last few hours, at least 20 guided aerial bombs have been dropped on the city. Critical infrastructure has been damaged, and fires have started at civilian facilities.

In the afternoon of March 19, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, guided aerial bombs, and reconnaissance UAVs.

The latest attacks come after Russia promised to stop targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as a result of talks between Trump and Putin.