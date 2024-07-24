Russo-Ukrainian War, day 881: Ukrainian special forces liberate Starytsia in Kharkiv Oblast, threatening Russian supply lines.

Exclusive

Assassinated Ukrainian language warrior Farion mourned by thousands in Lviv. Thousands of mourners flooded Lviv’s streets on July 22 to honor Iryna Farion, the controversial linguist whose assassination has sent shockwaves through Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing struggle for national identity amidst Russian aggression.

Scars of war: Ukrainian servicewoman survives Russian captivity, returns to fight . Four months in a cramped Russian cell couldn’t break Yulia’s spirit. Now, the Ukrainian soldier prepares to rejoin the fight, leaving behind a daughter who fears losing her mother again.

Military

Russian military expands logistics capabilities with new base near Rostov – investigation. A new Russian military base in Novocherkassk, capable of supporting frontline operations in Ukraine, has tripled in size since August 2023, satellite imagery reveals.

Ukrainian military severely damage Russian ferry Slavyanin in Kavkaz port. Ukrainian forces have dealt a significant blow to Russian military logistics by damaging the last railway ferry in a key port.

ISW: Russian troops advance in multiple directions, achieve success near Niu York, Donetsk Oblast. The Institute for the Study of War reports Russian forces have conducted successful operations on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine, including advances near Avdiivka and west of Donetsk City.

Belarusian special forces showcase captured Kozak-5 Ukrainian armored vehicle. Belarusian Vityaz special unit demonstrates use of captured Ukrainian Kozak-5 armored vehicle. The vehicle’s acquisition is speculated to be through Russian retreat from Kyiv Oblast or Wagner PMC redeployment.

Drones hit Russian military unit, railway ferry used for matériel supply to occupied Crimea. Allegedly Ukrainian forces attacked occupied Sevastopol, Russia’s Port Kavkaz, and Belgorod Oblast with drones, hitting a Russian military unit in Sevastopol, ferry in Port Kavkaz, and possibly a car in Belgorod.

Frontline report: Ukrainian special forces liberate Kharkiv’s Starytsia, threaten Russian supply lines in northern Vovchansk. Ukrainian Shaman Battalion liberates Starytsia, Kharkiv Oblast, exploiting weak Russian defenses and forest cover, which threatens Russian supply lines to Vovchansk, potentially forcing troop relocations.

As of 23 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 568980 (+1220)

Tanks: 8288 (+4)

APV: 16000 (+20)

Artillery systems: 15694 (+57)

MLRS: 1125 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 901 (+1)

Aircraft: 362

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12511 (+36)

Cruise missiles : 2401

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21202 (+64)

Intelligence and technology

Zelenskyy: Ukraine approaches ability to use its missiles. Ukraine’s innovative use of drones is proving to be a game-changer in its defense strategy, according to President Zelenskyy

Kharkiv Mayor: 1-2 Patriots not to solve Kharkiv’s problems, comprehensive air defense needed. Despite severe damage to energy infrastructure, Kharkiv is implementing decentralized heating solutions to prepare for the upcoming winter, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Drone coalition for Ukraine expands to 16 members with Czech addition. Czechia becomes 16th member of international drone coalition for Ukraine, led by Latvia and UK. Memorandum signed during NATO’s 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington.

Slovakia boosts ammunition production, indirectly aiding Ukraine despite official stance. Slovakia increases ammunition production, aiding Ukraine indirectly while officially opposing military assistance, aiming for economic growth through defense industry.

Boeing and Antonov sign agreement to bolster Ukraine’s drone capabilities. A newly inked agreement between Boeing and Antonov covers potential joint efforts in training, logistics, and maintenance for drones, including systems like the ScanEagle, transferred to Ukraine.

International

EU foreign ministers to meet in Brussels, not Budapest, over Ukraine diplomacy spat. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a venue change for an upcoming ministerial meeting, citing Hungary’s controversial solo diplomatic efforts on Ukraine.

Hungary again blocked EU fund for Ukraine’s military aid . EU foreign ministers failed to reach a consensus on unblocking crucial funds for Ukraine during their 22 July meeting in Brussels, with EU High Representative Josep Borrell expressing frustration over the continued blockage of military aid to Ukraine by a single member state, referring to Hungary without naming it directly.

Latvian FM Braže calls for immediate lifting of restrictions for Ukraine on strikes inside Russia’s territory. The minister also emphasized the importantance of further aid for the war-torn country.

EU’s Borrell: Next Peace Summit this fall may involve Russia but not on “Putin’s basis”. EU High Representative Josep Borrell also emphasized the importance of countering Russian propaganda internationally, reminding that Russia is the aggressor and Ukraine is defending itself.

Bulgaria to donate surplus military equipment to Ukraine, says defense minister. Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov announced plans to provide Ukraine with excess military equipment and ammunition following a thorough review of Bulgarian military resources and finding a surplus equipment that could be donated to Ukraine without compromising national security.

Humanitarian and social impact

Number of Ukrainians open to territorial concessions rises, but majority still opposes – poll shows. A recent KIIS survey reveals a gradual but significant shift in Ukrainian public opinion, with those open to some land concessions rising from a steady 8-10% in 2022-2023 to 32% by 2024, however, 55% of the respondents still firmly reject any territorial concessions with Russia.

OSCE report details escalating Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians. At least 146 civilians were killed in Ukraine in June, marking the second-highest monthly death toll in 2024, according to the latest UN figures.

Russian occupiers destroy thousands of medical facilities in Ukraine since 2022. The Ministry of Health reports that 523 facilities have been fully restored, with significant progress reported in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Shostka community’s critical infrastructure hit in Russian air attack on Sumy Oblast. Russian forces launched overnight airstrikes on Sumy Oblast in northeastern Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure; Ukrainian air defenders intercepted most drones and a missile, with no casualties reported.

