ISW: Russians advance in multiple directions, achieve success near Niu York, Donetsk Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 22 July that Russian forces have made significant tactical advances in several areas of eastern Ukraine, particularly in the vicinity of Niu York, south of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the ISW, geolocated footage shows Russian forces have advanced in southwestern Niu York up to Yesenina Street along Dekabrystiv and Lva Tolstoho streets. This represents a notable push into the settlement.

Russian military bloggers claim even deeper penetration into Niu York, suggesting Russian forces have reached as far as Horlivska Street in the settlement’s central part. However, the ISW notes it “has not yet observed visual confirmation of Russian forces operating this deep into central Niu York.”

The offensive in this area appears to be characterized by frequent, small-scale attacks. The ISW cites a Ukrainian brigade commander operating near Toretsk, who reports that Russian forces typically attack in “squad-sized assault groups of about ten soldiers” and conduct “between five and seven squad-sized attacks per day.”

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian forces reportedly made marginal gains to the northwest and southwest of the city. Russian sources claim advances north of Novooleksandrivka and on the outskirts of Prohres, though the ISW states it has not yet visually confirmed these reports.

The Ukrainian General Staff reports Russian ground attacks in multiple locations around Avdiivka, including “near Kalynove and Panteleymonivka and northwest of Avdiivka near Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha, Lozuvatske, Prohres, Umanske, and Tymofiivka.”

Russian forces have also made recent advances west and southwest of Donetsk City. The ISW reports that geolocated footage from 22 July shows Russian forces advancing along Slovianska and Chkalova streets in western Krasnohorivka and reaching Tsentralna Street in eastern Maksymilyanivka.

In the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area, the ISW reports “limited ground attacks” by Russian forces on 22 July, accompanied by heavy bombing of the frontline in this region.

The report identifies several Russian military units operating in these areas, including elements of the 1st “Slavic” Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 30th Motorized Rifle Brigade, the 238th Artillery Brigade, and the 150th Motorized Rifle Division.

