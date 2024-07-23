Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine approaches ability to use its missiles

Ukraine’s innovative use of drones is proving to be a game-changer in its defense strategy, according to President Zelenskyy
byMaria Tril
23/07/2024
1 minute read
president zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Presidential Office
Zelenskyy: Ukraine approaches ability to use its missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is nearing the capability to deploy its own missiles and is working towards maximum defense independence.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy said, “Our missile program has good dynamics, and although it’s a difficult task, we are gradually approaching the ability to use our missiles, not just relying on missiles supplied by partners.”

The president emphasized the importance of this development, saying, “Ukraine should eventually achieve maximum defense independence – such states always find effective allies more easily and realize their interests.”

Zelenskyy reported on a military leadership meeting, where he heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych regarding the front-line situation and Russian military intentions.

“Our task is to ensure constant effective damage to Russian troops, their logistics, their significant positions not only on the front line but also throughout the available depth,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine is working with partners to increase its range capabilities.

The president also highlighted Ukraine’s progress in drone technology, saying, “Ukrainian soldiers have already proven to be real innovators in many areas of drone application…Ukrainian leadership in this technological aspect is noticeable.”

The military leadership meeting also analyzed the Armed Forces’ electronic warfare capabilities and discussed Ukraine’s missile program.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts