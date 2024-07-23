Zelenskyy: Ukraine approaches ability to use its missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is nearing the capability to deploy its own missiles and is working towards maximum defense independence.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy said, “Our missile program has good dynamics, and although it’s a difficult task, we are gradually approaching the ability to use our missiles, not just relying on missiles supplied by partners.”

The president emphasized the importance of this development, saying, “Ukraine should eventually achieve maximum defense independence – such states always find effective allies more easily and realize their interests.”

Zelenskyy reported on a military leadership meeting, where he heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych regarding the front-line situation and Russian military intentions.

“Our task is to ensure constant effective damage to Russian troops, their logistics, their significant positions not only on the front line but also throughout the available depth,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine is working with partners to increase its range capabilities.

The president also highlighted Ukraine’s progress in drone technology, saying, “Ukrainian soldiers have already proven to be real innovators in many areas of drone application…Ukrainian leadership in this technological aspect is noticeable.”

The military leadership meeting also analyzed the Armed Forces’ electronic warfare capabilities and discussed Ukraine’s missile program.

