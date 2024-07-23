Eng
Drone coalition for Ukraine expands to 16 members with Czech addition

Czechia becomes 16th member of international drone coalition for Ukraine, led by Latvia and UK. Memorandum signed during NATO’s 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington.
Yuri Zoria
23/07/2024
drone coalition ukraine expands 16 members czech addition ukrainian soldier squad fpv drones illustrative ukraine's general staff
A Ukrainian soldier and a “squad” of FPV drones. Illustrative photo by Ukraine’s General Staff.
The Czech Republic has officially joined the international drone coalition for Ukraine, led by Latvia and the United Kingdom. The announcement came on 22 July 2024, from the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

The coalition aims to coordinate cooperation, development, and application of drone technologies in Ukraine, as well as strengthen member states’ defense capabilities. Members have already supplied an undisclosed number of drones to Ukraine’s army.

The Czech delegation reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding during the NATO 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington, D.C., on 11 July. This move brings the total number of coalition members to 16.

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds welcomed the Czech Republic to the coalition, emphasizing that every member state can make a significant contribution to Ukraine’s efforts while simultaneously supporting the development of their national industry.

According to the report, Latvia has allocated €20 million for the Drone Coalition this year. The country also offers facilities for manufacturers and army experts to test and upgrade their drone technologies uninterruptedly.

Other countries forming the coalition alongside Latvia include Great Britain, Australia, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Germany, and Sweden.

