OSCE report details escalating Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians

At least 146 civilians were killed in Ukraine in June, marking the second-highest monthly death toll in 2024, according to the latest UN figures.
damaged residential building in Kharkiv,
Impact of a Russian UMPB D-30 aerial bomb strike on a residential building in Kharkiv, 22 June, 2024. Photo: https://t.me/synegubov
Russia escalated its attacks on Ukrainian cities in recent months, resulting in increased civilian casualties and significant damage to civilian infrastructure, according to the latest report from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

The report, the fifth of its kind on Russia’s full-scale war in Ukraine, highlights “very serious human rights violations” that have a “devastating impact on the lives of everyone affected,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci.

The OSCE bureau reports mounting evidence of “widespread and systematic torture of detained civilians and prisoners of war in Russian-controlled territories.” These violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, the report suggests.

“Many victims told the bureau that they continue to suffer from long-term physical injuries and psychological trauma as a result of their experiences,” the ODIHR statement added.

The report also notes “much smaller in scale, but still disturbing signs of violations by the Ukrainian armed forces.” Specifically, witnesses interviewed by the organization “expressed concern about the Ukrainian authorities’ persecution of collaborators after forced cooperation.”

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, at least 146 civilians were killed and 672 injured in Ukraine in June. While the number of casualties is lower than in May, it represents the second-highest monthly toll in 2024.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened over 136,000 criminal cases related to Russian aggression.

The report comes amidst recent developments in international efforts to hold Russian officials accountable. On 25 June, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In March 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for two Russian commanders, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash and Admiral Viktor Sokolov, for their alleged involvement in missile attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure from October 2022 to March 2023.

Despite numerous testimonies and evidence, the Kremlin denies that the Russian army deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages during the full-scale war, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy facilities, and water supply facilities.

