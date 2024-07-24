Eng
Deputy head of Russian military unit injured in car blast in Moscow – media

A car belonging to a senior Russian military satellite communications officer exploded in Moscow on Wednesday, severely injuring him and a passenger, reportedly his wife.
24/07/2024
Deputy chief of the military unit 33790 in the suburbs of Moscow Andrey Torgashev, who was blown up in a car & his car. Credit: Russian Telegram channel
Deputy head of Russian military unit injured in car blast in Moscow – media

A senior Russian military officer was reportedly severely injured in a car explosion in Moscow, according to reports from Russian media outlets.

The ASTRA news agency reports that Andrei Torgashov, deputy head of a military satellite communications center, was in his Toyota Land Cruiser when it exploded in northern Moscow.

“The explosion occurred in the parking lot. Torgashov’s legs were torn off,” ASTRA states, citing eyewitness accounts.

The incident took place near Torgashov’s residence. He is reportedly the deputy chief of military unit 33790, which open-source data identifies as the 89th Satellite Communications Center of the Russian Armed Forces.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Local residents suggested the vehicle may have been equipped with gas equipment, but this information has not been confirmed.

“The version with the installation of an explosive device is also being considered,” ASTRA reports.

Another Russian media outlet, BAZA, claims Torgashov is an officer of the GRU (Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces). However, other sources have not corroborated this information.

The explosion also injured a passenger, believed to be Torgashov’s wife, according to the reports.

As the investigation continues, authorities have not yet made official statements regarding the incident or potential motives.

