Defense Ministry: Ukrainian military medics have completed NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course for first time in history

Ukrainian military medics underwent the NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Under the Alliance’s doctrine, the course trainees have improved their skills in planning medical support during combat operations in defense and offense. Ukrainian medics have taken part in such training for the first time.

The training not only teaches combat medics to build capabilities for providing assistance but also to ensure the interoperability of military units, allowing brigades from different NATO countries to cooperate effectively during missions.

“We are grateful to our partners for their support and cooperation. We must continue to work on developing and integrating our medical management systems. It is a crucial step in enhancing the capabilities of Ukrainian military personnel,” said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova.

Jürgen Muntenaar, Deputy Director for NATO affairs, said that the Alliance command developed the course four years ago when it saw a significant need to prepare its officers for the threats of terrorism worldwide.

“However, the threats of a full-scale, dynamic war required a different approach. Now, our goal is to improve and disseminate this experience internally and to support Ukraine,” he explained.

A group of experienced officers who completed the exercises, specially selected and trained by specialists from the Health Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, will use the gained experience to create a special qualification course for Ukrainian military personnel.

Read more: