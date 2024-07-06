Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Defense Ministry: Ukrainian military medics have completed NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course for first time in history

Ukrainian medics at the NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course. Image: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry
byOlena Mukhina
06/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian medics at the NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course. Image: Ukraine's Defense Ministry
Ukrainian medics at the NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course. Image: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry
Defense Ministry: Ukrainian military medics have completed NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course for first time in history

Ukrainian military medics underwent the NATO Advanced Medical Staff Officer Course, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Under the Alliance’s doctrine, the course trainees have improved their skills in planning medical support during combat operations in defense and offense. Ukrainian medics have taken part in such training for the first time.

The training not only teaches combat medics to build capabilities for providing assistance but also to ensure the interoperability of military units, allowing brigades from different NATO countries to cooperate effectively during missions.

“We are grateful to our partners for their support and cooperation. We must continue to work on developing and integrating our medical management systems. It is a crucial step in enhancing the capabilities of Ukrainian military personnel,” said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova.

Jürgen Muntenaar, Deputy Director for NATO affairs, said that the Alliance command developed the course four years ago when it saw a significant need to prepare its officers for the threats of terrorism worldwide.

“However, the threats of a full-scale, dynamic war required a different approach. Now, our goal is to improve and disseminate this experience internally and to support Ukraine,” he explained.

A group of experienced officers who completed the exercises, specially selected and trained by specialists from the Health Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, will use the gained experience to create a special qualification course for Ukrainian military personnel.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts