Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirms its diplomats were under Russian attack in Odesa

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy’s report of Norwegian diplomats coming under fire in Odesa received official confirmation from Oslo.
byMaria Tril
01/02/2025
1 minute read
odesa attack
The damaged hotel in the center of Odesa following a Russian attack on 31 Jan. 2025. Credit: Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP
Norwegian Foreign Ministry confirms its diplomats were under Russian attack in Odesa

Norwegian diplomats were present in an Odesa district that came under attack on 31 January, Norway’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Russian forces hit historical centre part of Odesa with ballistic missles on 31 January, injuring seven people.

The attack damaged The Bristol Hotel, a prominent architectural landmark in the city center.

Zelenskyy said that “Norwegian diplomatic representatives were in the blast epicenter,” probably in the hotel.

“We can confirm that there has been a major attack in Odesa this evening (on 31 January) against an area where Norwegian embassy personnel were present,” said Andreas Bjørklund
Communications Counsellor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to NRK.

The Norwegian officials are now in a secure location, the ministry said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!