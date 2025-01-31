Support us on Patreon
Russian ballistic missiles on Odesa injure three people, damage five museums, philharmonic

Russian missiles struck Odesa’s historic centre on the evening of 31 Jan, damaging five cultural institutions and injuring three people, including a 17-year-old boy.
byMaria Tril
31/01/2025
odesa attack january 2025
The damaged hotel in the centre of Odesa due to Russian attack on the evening of 31 January 2025. Credit: President Zelenskyy
Russian forces hit historical centre part of Odesa with ballistic missles on 31 January, according to officials.

An explosion rocked Odesa at 07:23 pm. Additional explosions occurred at 07:56 pm.

As of 10 pm, there are three injured due to the attack with a 17-year-old boy suffered a head injury, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Russians attacked the historic centre of Odesa. Local news outlet Dumska reported the damage of the famous Bristol Hotel.

The strikes also damaged multiple cultural institutions. In particular, the facades and windows at the Literature Museum, the Museum of Local History, the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Western and Eastern Art, and the Philharmonic.

There is “significant damage and destruction in the UNESCO protection zone,” according to Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the attack, saying, “The strikes targeted the city directly, hitting ordinary civilian infrastructure.”

According to Zelenskyy, Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people at the epicentre of the attack.

Read also:

