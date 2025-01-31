Russian ballistic missiles on Odesa injure three people, damage five museums, philharmonic

Russian forces hit historical centre part of Odesa with ballistic missles on 31 January, according to officials.

An explosion rocked Odesa at 07:23 pm. Additional explosions occurred at 07:56 pm.

As of 10 pm, there are three injured due to the attack with a 17-year-old boy suffered a head injury, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Russians attacked the historic centre of Odesa. Local news outlet Dumska reported the damage of the famous Bristol Hotel.

The strikes also damaged multiple cultural institutions. In particular, the facades and windows at the Literature Museum, the Museum of Local History, the Archaeological Museum, the Museum of Western and Eastern Art, and the Philharmonic.

There is “significant damage and destruction in the UNESCO protection zone,” according to Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the attack, saying, “The strikes targeted the city directly, hitting ordinary civilian infrastructure.”

According to Zelenskyy, Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people at the epicentre of the attack.

