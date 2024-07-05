Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine rebukes Orban’s Moscow visit: “No agreements without us”

Orban’s Moscow trip followed his meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where he proposed a ceasefire and negotiations with Putin.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
05/07/2024
1 minute read
Victor Orban and Vladimir Putin in Moscow, 5 July, 2024. Photo: RIA Novosti
Ukraine rebukes Orban’s Moscow visit: “No agreements without us”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Moscow visit to discuss peace in Ukraine was not coordinated with Kyiv, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stated. 

“We remind all parties that the principle of ‘no agreements about Ukraine without Ukraine’ remains inviolable for our state, and we urge all countries to strictly adhere to it,” reads the statement.

Ukraine maintains its 10-point peace plan and the recent Swiss summit as the sole realistic path to ending the 2.5-year war with Russia.

EU High Representative Josep Borrell clarified that Orban’s visit carries no EU mandate, despite Hungary’s current EU Council presidency. 

“Hungary is now the EU Member State serving the rotating presidency of the Council until 31 December 2024. That does not entail any external representation of the Union,” he said in a statement.

Orban’s Moscow trip on 5 July followed his 2 July meeting with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where he proposed a ceasefire and negotiations with Putin. Ongoing Putin-Orban talks in the Kremlin focus on peace initiatives for Ukraine, both of them confirmed.

Hungarian PM Victor Orban in Moscow, Russia, 5 July, 2024. Photo: Orban via X/Twitter

Notably, Orban posted a photo from Moscow on X/Twitter, tagged with “HU24EU” – referencing Hungary’s EU Council presidency.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts