Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russians hit grain trucks in Ukraine’s Sumy, claiming it was a military convoy

A Russian missile attack on a grain truck convoy in Sumy Oblast on 31 August evening resulted in one civilian death, four injuries, and damage to approximately 20 vehicles. Russian military sources claim it was a military target.
byYuri Zoria
01/09/2024
2 minute read
russians hit grain trucks ukraine's sumy claiming military convoy ukrainian civilian targeted russian 31 august 2024 evening oblast prosecutor's office add0b1c8-2032-4410-9b5f-c6e7056d444a
Ukrainian civilian grain trucks targeted by Russian military on 31 August 2024 evening. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
Russians hit grain trucks in Ukraine’s Sumy, claiming it was a military convoy

Russian forces launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on the evening of 31 August, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Russian forces in Ukraine have committed war crimes, including attacks on civilians, indiscriminate shelling, use of banned weapons, targeted killings, torture, and rape. Evidence also points to the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, forced deportations, and the looting of cultural heritage sites. International investigations continue to document these violations, aiming to hold Russian perpetrators accountable under international law.

The Office says the attack occurred around 20:30 on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnia Syrovatka in the Sumy district. A 23-year-old truck driver was killed in the strike, while four other drivers sustained injuries.

The prosecutor’s office reported that one truck was completely destroyed by fire, and approximately 20 vehicles suffered damage in the attack.

Yesterday, a Russian military Telegram channel, NgP Razvedka, shared a video of the attack on the grain trucks, stating they had discovered and targeted “enemy rear reserves” south of Sumy, allegedly damaging more than 20 military trucks and killing “up to a company of personnel.”

 

According to the Russian military channel, the attack was carried out using Iskander missiles and heavy multiple launch rocket systems, with the aim of eliminating “the maximum number of enemy manpower.”

Even after it became known that the Russians attacked civilian trucks, the channel continued to claim the military nature of the target in subsequent posts, claiming they had “destroyed a column with a large number of manpower that the enemy secretly planned to transfer to [Russia’s] Kursk Oblast.”

Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later said the Russians are spreading false information on its channels about the alleged destruction of a military convoy heading to Sudzha, Kursk Oblast.

However, the photos clearly show that the trucks were waiting to be loaded with soy and were parked near a field. This is yet another crime by the terrorists against the civilian population, violating the laws and customs of war,” the Office wrote, sharing multiple photos of damaged civilian grain trucks.

 

Related:

 

 

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts