Russians hit grain trucks in Ukraine’s Sumy, claiming it was a military convoy

Russian forces launched a missile attack on a convoy of grain trucks in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on the evening of 31 August, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

The Office says the attack occurred around 20:30 on the Sumy-Kharkiv road near the village of Verkhnia Syrovatka in the Sumy district. A 23-year-old truck driver was killed in the strike, while four other drivers sustained injuries.

The prosecutor’s office reported that one truck was completely destroyed by fire, and approximately 20 vehicles suffered damage in the attack.

Yesterday, a Russian military Telegram channel, NgP Razvedka, shared a video of the attack on the grain trucks, stating they had discovered and targeted “enemy rear reserves” south of Sumy, allegedly damaging more than 20 military trucks and killing “up to a company of personnel.”

According to the Russian military channel, the attack was carried out using Iskander missiles and heavy multiple launch rocket systems, with the aim of eliminating “the maximum number of enemy manpower.”

Even after it became known that the Russians attacked civilian trucks, the channel continued to claim the military nature of the target in subsequent posts, claiming they had “destroyed a column with a large number of manpower that the enemy secretly planned to transfer to [Russia’s] Kursk Oblast.”

Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later said the Russians are spreading false information on its channels about the alleged destruction of a military convoy heading to Sudzha, Kursk Oblast.

“However, the photos clearly show that the trucks were waiting to be loaded with soy and were parked near a field. This is yet another crime by the terrorists against the civilian population, violating the laws and customs of war,” the Office wrote, sharing multiple photos of damaged civilian grain trucks.

