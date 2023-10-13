Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Netflix promises military truck after false report of Ukrainian soldier’s death

“It was actually a little funny,” said Pavlo Vyshebaba, reacting to a Netflix series that declared him killed in battle.
byMaria Tril
13/10/2023
2 minute read
Credit: Pavlo Vyshebaba
Netflix has promised to send a military pickup truck to his brigade after falsely reporting Pavlo Vyshebaba’s death in a documentary series, the Ukrainian defender told in the interview for YouTube channel Tse Nikhto Ne Bude Dyvytys (This No One Will Watch).

Pavlo Vyshebaba, who serves in Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger Brigade, said he was amused when the streaming Netflix’s series “Mothers of War” memorialized him in its finale.

“They sent me this series, my friends and I watched it. Actually it was a little funny. The story is about me, my poems are recited. And it ends with my photo turning black-and-white,” Vyshebaba told in the interview 

Vyshebaba posted about the incident on Facebook, saying “I continue to serve – invariably in the 68th Brigade – and I would like to avoid scaring my friends and readers.” The soldier said Netflix representatives reached out, relieved to learn he was alive.

“There was a misunderstanding. I said that if you want to apologize, my brigade needs pickup trucks. Netflix said they’re working on it. I’m waiting for a pickup from Poland,” he remarked.

The 5-part documentary series, produced by Polish public broadcaster TVP, debuted on Netflix in early September. In the final episode, it states Vyshebaba died in battle near Sievierodonetsk on 8 June.

Pavlo Vyshebaba is a Ukrainian eco-activist, musician and writer. He is a co-founder and chairman of the NGO “One Planet” and UNDP Ukraine’s Tolerance Envoy. On 24 February 2022, he joined the army and is now Commander of the squad in the 68th separate brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush.

