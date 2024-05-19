Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine downs all 37 Russian Shahed drones during nighttime attack

Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine, deploying 37 drones overnight. Ukrainian air defenses responded, destroying all drones by early morning, per Ukraine’s AIr Force.
byYuri Zoria
19/05/2024
1 minute read
ukraine downs all 37 russian shahed drones during nighttime attack wreckage iranorussian shahedseries downed odesa overnight 19 may 2024 telegramtruonline irano
Wreckage of an Irano-Russian Shahed-series drones, downed in Odesa overnight on 19 May 2024. Photo: Telegram/truonline
Ukraine downs all 37 Russian Shahed drones during nighttime attack

Overnight on 19 May 2024, Russia launched its aerial drone attack against Ukraine just before midnight, and it wasn’t until 6:40 a.m. that the Ukrainian Air Force, overseeing the country’s air defenses, declared the final all-clear from the enemy drone threat.

According to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, for the attack, Russian forces launched an 37 Shahed-131/136 type drones, originating from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, and from Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian Air Force’s air defense missile units, alongside mobile fire teams and electronic warfare units, responded to this aerial aggression.

In the ensuing air battle, all 37 drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed across several Ukrainian oblasts, including Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kherson, the Air Force says.

In the morning, Henadiy Trukhanov, the mayor of Odesa, said that at least one of the drones was shot down in the skies of Odesa:

Air defense forces destroyed an enemy drone over Odesa. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” he wrote.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts