Dombrovskis says Europe is helping Ukraine because it sees progress in reforms

The European Union provides Ukraine with instruments of financial aid that will help Ukraine on its path to EU membership because it sees progress in reforms, says European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis at the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

The European official reminded that the Union is providing $18 billion to Ukraine as part of its macroeconomic assistance program, and proposing medium-term financing worth over $52 billion from 2023 to 2027.

“The instruments of financial aid from the EU, of course, connected with progress and reforms that will assist Ukraine on the path to European Union membership. Regarding the macrofinancial assistance program, this includes combating corruption and strengthening the rule of law, as well as improvements in state procurement systems, business, and customs policy,” said Dombrovskis.

He added that the European Commission also plans to attract private investments to increase budget revenues.

“It will help Ukraine to transit to a ‘green’ and digital economy that meets EU requirements,” said the Vice President of the European Commission. He also noted that the future reconstruction of Ukraine is an opportunity to transform the country.

“The European Union is committed to support Ukraine on all levels. Together with NATO countries, it also includes providing military equipment and training,” highlighted Dombrovskis.