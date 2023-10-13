PACE recognizes Stalin’s Holodomor famine as genocide against Ukrainians

On 12 October, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) passed a resolution recognizing the Holodomor, the famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-1933, as a genocide intended to break the backbone of Ukrainian nationhood, language and culture, Parliamentary Assembly reported.

The statement said PACE called on the parliaments of Council of Europe member states to commemorate and recognize the Holodomor as a genocide. It described the famine as “a tragic reminder of an earlier attempt to wipe out Ukrainian nationhood.”

PACE also called for an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in 2022 and its initial invasion in 2014.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion, the Russian Federation has not hesitated to use migrants, energy, ecocide, economic leverage, the passportisation of Ukrainian citizens, and the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children as weapons.”

It states that “the way in which the international community responds to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine will set the course of European history.”

The motion passed with 73 deputies voting in favor, one voting against it, and none abstaining. President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the PACE decision, saying that “restoring historical justice and paying tribute to Holodomor victims sends a message that justice is inevitable for all past and present Moscow’s crimes.”

In December 2022, the European Parliament supported a resolution recognizing the Holodomor caused by the Soviet regime in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide.

The Holodomor, recognized by the Verkhovna Rada in November 2006, was a Soviet-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-1933 after food stocks were forcibly taken away from Ukrainian collective and individual farmers. Soviet authorities barred Ukrainian peasants from leaving Ukraine during the famine.

The total number of human losses from the Holodomor-Genocide of 1932-33 is almost 4 million people, and the losses of Ukrainians in terms of the unborn are more than 6 million.

