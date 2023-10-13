Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

PACE recognizes Stalin’s Holodomor famine as genocide against Ukrainians

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe passed a resolution recognizing the Holodomor, the 1932-1933 famine in Ukraine, as a genocide and called on all member states to follow suit.
byMaria Tril
13/10/2023
2 minute read
dekulakization
Soldiers confiscate grain from local peasants, village of Novokrasne, Arbuzynsky region, Odesa Oblast, 1932. Photo: history.org.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 12 October, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) passed a resolution recognizing the Holodomor, the famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-1933, as a genocide intended to break the backbone of Ukrainian nationhood, language and culture, Parliamentary Assembly reported.

The statement said PACE called on the parliaments of Council of Europe member states to commemorate and recognize the Holodomor as a genocide. It described the famine as “a tragic reminder of an earlier attempt to wipe out Ukrainian nationhood.”

PACE also called for an international tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression committed by Russia against Ukraine since its full-scale invasion in 2022 and its initial invasion in 2014.

“Since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion, the Russian Federation has not hesitated to use migrants, energy, ecocide, economic leverage, the passportisation of Ukrainian citizens, and the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children as weapons.”

It states that “the way in which the international community responds to the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine will set the course of European history.”

The motion passed with 73 deputies voting in favor, one voting against it, and none abstaining. President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the PACE decision, saying that “restoring historical justice and paying tribute to Holodomor victims sends a message that justice is inevitable for all past and present Moscow’s crimes.”

In December 2022, the European Parliament supported a resolution recognizing the Holodomor caused by the Soviet regime in Ukraine in 1932-1933 as genocide.

The Holodomor, recognized by the Verkhovna Rada in November 2006, was a Soviet-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1932-1933 after food stocks were forcibly taken away from Ukrainian collective and individual farmers. Soviet authorities barred Ukrainian peasants from leaving Ukraine during the famine.

The total number of human losses from the Holodomor-Genocide of 1932-33 is almost 4 million people, and the losses of Ukrainians in terms of the unborn are more than 6 million.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts