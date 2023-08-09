Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Germany provides two more Patriot launchers to Ukraine

byOrysia Hrudka
09/08/2023
Patriot
A Patriot system of the German Air Force in August 2013. Illustrative image: Wikipedia
Germany has recently provided further military aid to Ukraine. Among the items delivered to Ukraine are two Patriot missile system launchers. Additionally, Germany has supplied 6,525 155mm smoke ammunition rounds, 10 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206), 5 border patrol vehicles, and 4 reconnaissance drones VECTOR, among other aid.

In April 2023, Germany provided Ukraine with a first Patriot missile system, which includes launchers and missiles. This move aimed to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. Furthermore, Ukraine received an additional Patriot system from the United States, along with extra launchers from the Netherlands.

The company Raytheon Technologies, responsible for manufacturing the Patriot air defense systems, has indicated plans to further expand production and provide additional systems to Ukraine.

