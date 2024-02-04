Eng
UK Intel: 1,000 Wagner mercenaries stay in Belarus, aid Russia vs Ukraine

In summer 2023, there were up to 8,000 Wagner personnel in Belarus.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
04/02/2024
1 minute read
UK: 1,000 Wagner mercenaries stay in Belarus, aid Russia vs Ukraine
A Wagner mercenary in Belarus. Photo: https://t.me/orchestra_w
There are currently up to 1,000 Wagner Group fighters in Belarus, down from about 8,000 in summer 2023, the UK Defense Ministry intelligence update reports. Their presence assists Russia’s war effort while forcing Ukraine to defend its northern border.

“The continued presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus almost certainly benefits Russia’s war effort by compelling Ukraine to maintain defensive positions and personnel along its northern border with Belarus,” the update adds.

Analysts see it as unlikely that Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko expands Wagner’s domestic role. More probable is their instruction of interior ministry troops without direct internal security duties. 

“Wagner almost certainly continues to provide training to Belarusian military and security forces,” the review notes.

After Wagner chief Prigozhin’s failed coup in June 2022, Russia sent his mercenaries to Belarus. But their numbers dropped after his August death in a plane crash.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
