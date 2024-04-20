Latvian citizen accused of traveling to Ukraine to commit sabotage

As reported by the Latvian news outlet Delfi, prosecutors in Latvia have charged a Latvian citizen on suspicion that he traveled to Ukraine to commit sabotage.

The publicly available court calendar indicates that the defendant is Ivan Tarabanov, and his trial in Riga City Court is scheduled for June 7. The prosecutor’s office confirmed to the LETA news agency that the person is accused of attempting to illegally participate in an armed conflict and traveling for the purpose of terrorism. The suspect is currently in custody.

In January 2022, the accused, not being a member of the Latvian National Armed Forces (NAF), violated the provisions of the law “On the Participation of the Latvian National Armed Forces in International Operations”, which defines the legal procedure for the participation of persons in an armed conflict taking place outside the territory of Latvia, in order to actively participate in a military operation and armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine.

The man received an assignment from a person not precisely identified in the criminal proceedings – “Alexander” – to carry out sabotage using elements of arson on the territory of Ukraine. Later, the man went to Ukraine to realize his plan.

The prosecutor’s office did not disclose further details. Before the case was sent to the prosecutor’s office, it was investigated by the Latvian State Security Service (SGB, VDD).

Illegal participation in the war

The SGB is currently investigating another criminal case of illegal participation in the war in Ukraine. This criminal case was initiated after the Russian full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The case was initiated against a Latvian citizen who served in the NAF 15 years ago. The reason for his dismissal was disciplinary action for unauthorized absence from duty. At present, there is no information that Latvian law enforcers have managed to detain him.

The SGB also recently confirmed that it is checking information about the possible illegal participation of several people in the war in Ukraine on the side of the Russian armed forces.

Supporting Russian war crimes

Earlier it became known that the Latvian state police opened a criminal case against a young man born in 2002 for publicly supporting Russian war crimes and glorifying Vladimir Putin in the center of Riga.

In addition, the Latvian state police detained two Latvian citizens who tore a Ukrainian flag off a building in Riga.

