Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Latvia prepares largest drone delivery for Ukraine

The batch consists of 1,400 drones and is a part of a broader effort within the International Drone Coalition to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian aggression.
byOlena Mukhina
23/08/2024
1 minute read
Eyes in the sky: How Ukraine is battling Russia's drone intelligence network
A Ukrainian drone Leleka. Photo: Come Back Alive Foundation
Latvia prepares largest drone delivery for Ukraine

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds has announced on social media that his country has prepared its largest batch of drones for the Ukrainian Army.

According to the minister, this batch consists of 1,400 drones to help Ukraine’s forces reach Russian targets. Sprūds noted that Latvia has already supplied Ukraine with 3,000 combat drones of various types as part of the international Drone Coalition which it leads.

“The largest batch from Latvian manufacturers—1,400 drones—is ready to be sent to Ukraine,” Sprūds stated.

The official added that this marks the completion of the defense ministry’s procurement of over 2,700 drones from the Latvian industry for Ukraine’s needs.

The defense minister emphasized, “Together with Latvian companies, we will continue providing support until Ukraine’s victory.”

According to Militarnyi, Andris Spruds announced the delivery of a previous batch of about 500 drones to Ukraine ten days ago. In July, Riga sent over 500 drones to Kyiv, which were produced by seven Latvian companies.

In 2024 alone, the Latvian Ministry of Defense allocated €20 million to the International Drone Coalition, with €10 million designated explicitly for purchasing drones from the Latvian defense industry.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts