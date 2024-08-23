Latvia prepares largest drone delivery for Ukraine

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds has announced on social media that his country has prepared its largest batch of drones for the Ukrainian Army.

According to the minister, this batch consists of 1,400 drones to help Ukraine’s forces reach Russian targets. Sprūds noted that Latvia has already supplied Ukraine with 3,000 combat drones of various types as part of the international Drone Coalition which it leads.

“The largest batch from Latvian manufacturers—1,400 drones—is ready to be sent to Ukraine,” Sprūds stated.

The official added that this marks the completion of the defense ministry’s procurement of over 2,700 drones from the Latvian industry for Ukraine’s needs.

The defense minister emphasized, “Together with Latvian companies, we will continue providing support until Ukraine’s victory.”

According to Militarnyi, Andris Spruds announced the delivery of a previous batch of about 500 drones to Ukraine ten days ago. In July, Riga sent over 500 drones to Kyiv, which were produced by seven Latvian companies.

In 2024 alone, the Latvian Ministry of Defense allocated €20 million to the International Drone Coalition, with €10 million designated explicitly for purchasing drones from the Latvian defense industry.

Read also: