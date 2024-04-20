Denmark’s new chief of defense, Wiggers Hyldgaard, visits Kyiv

“I took the opportunity to thank the Danish government and people for their systematic support of the Ukrainian military,” Syrskyi noted. He emphasized that the partnership with Denmark remains significant for Kyiv.

Denmark has pledged significant long-term support to Ukraine, including a massive commitment through the Ukraine Fund which will provide over 8 billion euros in military support from 2023 to 2028. This includes a 10-year security agreement signed with Ukraine to support both military and civilian needs.

Two days ago, Denmark became the first donor of Ukraine’s ZBROYARI initiative, which aims to boost domestic arms production, allocating $28.5 million to purchase weapons for Ukrainian army from Ukrainian manufacturers. As Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, said, Ukraine is currently capable of allocating only $6 billion for the procurement of weapons from domestic manufacturers, while their overall capacity already exceeds $20 billion.

In early April, Denmark dismissed Chief of Defence Staff Flemming Lentfer due to his failure to report equipment malfunctions during last month’s attack on a Danish frigate deployed in the Red Sea. He was replaced by Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard.

Denmark has already announced several military aid packages, one of the most notable being worth $522 million, which includes tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery ammunition.

Beyond military aid, Denmark is also involved in Ukraine’s reconstruction, including a recent $1.45 million allocation to support collaboration between Danish and Ukrainian municipalities in various development projects.

Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in training Ukrainian pilots and providing F-16 fighter jets, showing a robust commitment to enhancing Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

