Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Overnight drone attack on Russia targets oil depot, energy infrastructure

A Lukoil oil depot in Smolensk Oblast is in flames as Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that 50 drones were downed in the night
byAlya Shandra
20/04/2024
2 minute read
Drone attack Russian oil depot
A fire erupts at a Lukoil depot in Kurdymovo, Smolensk Oblast, following an alleged drone attack on Russia in the night of 20 April. Photo via Russian TG channels
Overnight drone attack on Russia targets oil depot, energy infrastructure

Russia’s  Defense Ministry reported alleged drone attacks in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk oblasts of Russia, with damage to power infrastructure objects, including a  Lukoil oil depot.

While Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the incident, this is the first drone attack on a Russian oil depot since US Defense Secretary Austin criticized the strikes on 10 April, claiming they have “a knock-on effect in terms of the global energy situation.”

The Russian ministry claims that 50 drones were intercepted. Particularly, that three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were “destroyed by air defense forces” over the territory of the Belgorod oblast.

Russian Telegram channels report that “explosions occurred near the city of Stary Oskol, and a bright flash was visible in the sky.”

Eyewitnesses filmed a fire outside the city, and some areas reportedly experienced partial power outages and loss of electricity. Russian military units are located around the city.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod oblast, reported a “drone attack” on the village of Istobnoe. “As a result of a non-detonating fall, there were no casualties, but a summer veranda of a private residential property was damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene,” he stated.

The Bryansk oblast was also allegedly targeted by drones. According to the oblast’s governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, six drones were “destroyed.” The wreckage of a downed drone caused a fire at an energy infrastructure facility.

Bogomaz also mentioned the “destruction of an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk oblast,” with no reported casualties or damage.

Moreover, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk oblast, claimed that four drones were “destroyed” by air defense forces over the oblast.

Vasily Anokhin, governor of the Smolensk Oblast, reported that a fire erupted from drones falling on a fuel and energy facility in Kardymovo, where a Lukoil oil depot is located.

Governor of Kardymov Oblast Vladislav Shapsha said that overnight in the Maloyaroslavets district, a drone explosion near a power substation slightly damaged energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on this information. Euromaidan Press cannot independently verify the claims.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts