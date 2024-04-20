Overnight drone attack on Russia targets oil depot, energy infrastructure

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported alleged drone attacks in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk oblasts of Russia, with damage to power infrastructure objects, including a Lukoil oil depot.

While Ukraine has not taken responsibility for the incident, this is the first drone attack on a Russian oil depot since US Defense Secretary Austin criticized the strikes on 10 April, claiming they have “a knock-on effect in terms of the global energy situation.”

The Russian ministry claims that 50 drones were intercepted. Particularly, that three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were “destroyed by air defense forces” over the territory of the Belgorod oblast.

Russian Telegram channels report that “explosions occurred near the city of Stary Oskol, and a bright flash was visible in the sky.”

50 drones attacked eight Russian regions, said the Russian Defense Ministry. Several energy infrastructure objects were damaged These videos show a fire that erupted from the attack in Istobine vilage in Belgorod Oblast

📹 https://t.co/roLyLKpNpX pic.twitter.com/XguBWXLO7Q — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 20, 2024

Eyewitnesses filmed a fire outside the city, and some areas reportedly experienced partial power outages and loss of electricity. Russian military units are located around the city.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod oblast, reported a “drone attack” on the village of Istobnoe. “As a result of a non-detonating fall, there were no casualties, but a summer veranda of a private residential property was damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene,” he stated.

The Bryansk oblast was also allegedly targeted by drones. According to the oblast’s governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, six drones were “destroyed.” The wreckage of a downed drone caused a fire at an energy infrastructure facility.

An energy substation was on fire in Vygonichi, Russia's Bryansk Oblast, following a night drone attack Governor says 6 drones were downed above Bryansk Oblast, fire started from falling drone

📹 https://t.co/KvOcupXc6f pic.twitter.com/KhQh2R8Dbm — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 20, 2024

Bogomaz also mentioned the “destruction of an aircraft-type drone over the territory of the Suzemsky district of the Bryansk oblast,” with no reported casualties or damage.

Moreover, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk oblast, claimed that four drones were “destroyed” by air defense forces over the oblast.

Vasily Anokhin, governor of the Smolensk Oblast, reported that a fire erupted from drones falling on a fuel and energy facility in Kardymovo, where a Lukoil oil depot is located.

Last night, Ukrainian drones took down an oil depot in Kardymovo, Smolensk oblast (pictured), and several power substations in other regions. Russia's MoD says it intercepted "all" 50 Ukrainian drones in Russia last night.

📹📷various local sources pic.twitter.com/ocLJCtHzQ9 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 20, 2024

Governor of Kardymov Oblast Vladislav Shapsha said that overnight in the Maloyaroslavets district, a drone explosion near a power substation slightly damaged energy infrastructure.

The Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on this information. Euromaidan Press cannot independently verify the claims.

Related: