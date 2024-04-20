German Quantum-Systems opens its drone factory in Ukraine

Quantum-Systems GmbH, a German producer of small drones, has opened a new drone factory in Ukraine, as reported by the company’s press service on 18 April. This new facility is their second operation in Ukraine, complementing the existing support center.

Quantum-Systems established a Service, Support, Training, and Logistics Center (SSTLC) in Ukraine in spring 2023, primarily for its Vector reconnaissance drone operator training, repairs, and facilitating spare parts procurement.

With the company’s expected six-million-euro investment over the next two years, the plant is expected to employ about 100 people by the end of the year and will increase the company’s production capacity to 1,000 drones annually, including the manufacturing of spare parts, Radio Svoboda reports.

The plant opened on 18 April, attended by German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Development, Oleksandr Kamyshyn. Habeck and a delegation of defense and energy industry leaders arrived in Kyiv on that day to initiate German-Ukrainian industrial projects in armament production and power grid resilience, under heightened security and confidentiality.

Since May 2022, Quantum Systems’ Vector reconnaissance drones have been operational in Ukraine, with 212 systems delivered through the German Enablement Initiative. By year’s end, 500 such drones are expected to be delivered to Ukraine. Quantum-Systems employs 250 people across three sites, serving both civilian and government sectors. The new production facility in Ukraine is the fourth of their seven locations globally. Vector drone producer announced R&D center and production late last year Last December, Quantum-Systems established a dedicated Research and Development (R&D) center to enhance its SSTLC activities, focusing on both software and hardware. This move included the development of CRPA antennas resistant to interference, enhancements in data transmission channels, the use of artificial intelligence for navigation and target recognition, and the creation of additional features tailored to the needs of the Armed Forces and drone operators. The company actively recruited specialists for this initiative and planned to begin producing spare parts for Vector reconnaissance drones in Ukraine in 2024, with full drone assembly operations expected to be established by 2025. Read also: German Vice Chancellor in Kyiv with a delegation from German defense and energy industries

German UAV manufacturer joins Diia City for drone production in Ukraine

Ukraine to assemble German Vector drones and produce spare parts for them