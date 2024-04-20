German Quantum-Systems opens its drone factory in Ukraine

Quantum-Systems GmbH, a German producer of small drones, has opened a new drone factory in Ukraine, as reported by the company’s press service on 18 April. This new facility is their second operation in Ukraine, complementing the existing support center.
Quantum-Systems established a Service, Support, Training, and Logistics Center (SSTLC) in Ukraine in spring 2023, primarily for its Vector reconnaissance drone operator training, repairs, and facilitating spare parts procurement.
With the company’s expected six-million-euro investment over the next two years, the plant is expected to employ about 100 people by the end of the year and will increase the company’s production capacity to 1,000 drones annually, including the manufacturing of spare parts, Radio Svoboda reports.
The plant opened on 18 April, attended by German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Ukraine’s Minister of Strategic Development, Oleksandr Kamyshyn. Habeck and a delegation of defense and energy industry leaders arrived in Kyiv on that day to initiate German-Ukrainian industrial projects in armament production and power grid resilience, under heightened security and confidentiality.