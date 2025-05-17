Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine unveils mobile anti-drone laser turret SlimBeam

The weapon operates autonomously or remotely and can be mounted for infrastructure protection or mobile deployment.
byYuri Zoria
17/05/2025
3 minute read
SlimBeam laser turret. Photos: Fulltime Robotics
Ukraine unveils mobile anti-drone laser turret SlimBeam

Ukraine’s government-backed defense innovation grant program, known as the “Brave1 technology cluster,” reported that Ukrainian company Fulltime Robotics has developed a new compact laser turret named SlimBeam, designed to neutralize drones and destroy explosives from a distance.

Ukraine faces Russian drone attacks every day, with hundreds of long-range Shahed explosive drones targeting rear Ukrainian cities, while FPV and munition-dropping drones strike Ukrainian positions, supply routes, and frontline cities. This has pushed Ukraine to use all available anti-drone methods, from basic electronic warfare devices to military aviation and laser weapons.

Fulltime Robotics, active since 2018, specializes in robotics and has been intensively working with laser technologies over the past year.

According to Brave1, the SlimBeam laser turret is a dual-use system that can be utilized to “destroy drones or blind optical systems, neutralize explosives or clear power lines of obstructions, remove icicles, or eliminate other potentially hazardous objects.”

SlimBeam is designed to neutralize drones and other airborne threats at a range of up to 1 km, according to Militarnyi, citing the system’s developers. It offers both autonomous operation and remote control through a web application, allowing safe use without exposing personnel.

Laser turret integration

The turret can be integrated into mobile platforms or used as a stationary system for guarding critical infrastructure and strategic sites. According to the declared specifications, SlimBeam can disable small drones at 800 meters and blind UAV cameras at distances reaching 2 kilometers.

Ukrainian SlimBeam laser system mounted on a ground-based robotic platform. Source: Fulltime Robotics

The system’s beam is described as invisible and silent, giving it a tactical advantage on the battlefield. CEO Ihor of Fulltime Robotics explained,

“The beam is invisible and silent — this is an advantage in combat. The military can use the laser for sabotage: to burn a lock at a distance, perform mine clearance, or detonate explosives. We’re ready to develop more powerful lasers that operate at longer distances, but scaling is needed for that.”

SlimBeam is one of four products the company currently offers. These include the LR-1000 laser rifle, the SB Bot autonomous platform with integrated turret, and laser collimators with autofocus for B2B markets.

The system operates for 30 minutes per cycle and has a laser power of 1500 W at a wavelength of 1080 nm. It weighs 50 kg and measures 55 × 52 × 67 cm.

This is not Ukraine’s first combat laser system. In April, the Forces of Unmanned Systems demonstrated the capabilities of another domestic laser complex, Tryzub.

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!