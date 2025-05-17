Ukraine unveils mobile anti-drone laser turret SlimBeam

Ukraine’s government-backed defense innovation grant program, known as the “Brave1 technology cluster,” reported that Ukrainian company Fulltime Robotics has developed a new compact laser turret named SlimBeam, designed to neutralize drones and destroy explosives from a distance.

Ukraine faces Russian drone attacks every day, with hundreds of long-range Shahed explosive drones targeting rear Ukrainian cities, while FPV and munition-dropping drones strike Ukrainian positions, supply routes, and frontline cities. This has pushed Ukraine to use all available anti-drone methods, from basic electronic warfare devices to military aviation and laser weapons.

Fulltime Robotics, active since 2018, specializes in robotics and has been intensively working with laser technologies over the past year.

According to Brave1, the SlimBeam laser turret is a dual-use system that can be utilized to “destroy drones or blind optical systems, neutralize explosives or clear power lines of obstructions, remove icicles, or eliminate other potentially hazardous objects.”

SlimBeam is designed to neutralize drones and other airborne threats at a range of up to 1 km, according to Militarnyi, citing the system’s developers. It offers both autonomous operation and remote control through a web application, allowing safe use without exposing personnel.

Laser turret integration

The turret can be integrated into mobile platforms or used as a stationary system for guarding critical infrastructure and strategic sites. According to the declared specifications, SlimBeam can disable small drones at 800 meters and blind UAV cameras at distances reaching 2 kilometers.

The system’s beam is described as invisible and silent, giving it a tactical advantage on the battlefield. CEO Ihor of Fulltime Robotics explained,

“The beam is invisible and silent — this is an advantage in combat. The military can use the laser for sabotage: to burn a lock at a distance, perform mine clearance, or detonate explosives. We’re ready to develop more powerful lasers that operate at longer distances, but scaling is needed for that.”

SlimBeam is one of four products the company currently offers. These include the LR-1000 laser rifle, the SB Bot autonomous platform with integrated turret, and laser collimators with autofocus for B2B markets.

The system operates for 30 minutes per cycle and has a laser power of 1500 W at a wavelength of 1080 nm. It weighs 50 kg and measures 55 × 52 × 67 cm.

This is not Ukraine’s first combat laser system. In April, the Forces of Unmanned Systems demonstrated the capabilities of another domestic laser complex, Tryzub.