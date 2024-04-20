Zelenskyy: Putin is very afraid of us

During an interview with Brazilian media, Zelenskyy called on everyone in Ukraine and the world to “stay firm” and announced upcoming bilateral agreements with the US and Northern European Countries.

He expressed confidence in Ukraine’s Resilience, admitting that people are tired from the war of attrition, but this doesn’t mean they won’t continue their work towards victory every next morning.

“Putin is very much afraid of us, I am sure of that. Because he is an insecure person,” Zelenskyy also said, addressing the psychological aspects of the ongoing war. Zelensky remarked, adding that confident leaders do not threaten the world with nuclear weapons.

Despite the challenges and fatigue faced by the Ukrainian people, he reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to continue fighting and upholding its values. “Faith in Ukraine and faith in our Armed Forces has not gone anywhere. Regarding fatigue, I won’t lie – it exists. But we can treat it differently; we are all living people,” he said, emphasizing that Ukrainians will not abandon their aspirations for EU and NATO membership or capitulate to Russian pressure.

Zelensky also announced that Ukraine is close to signing significant bilateral security agreements with the United States, one of the Baltic countries, and several Northern European nations in the coming months. The president emphasized that these agreements extend beyond military support, encompassing humanitarian aspects, reconstruction efforts, financial assistance, and energy cooperation.

“We are approaching an important agreement with the United States, and after we pass through Congress [current aid package] – which I believe we will successfully do – we will go on to this powerful agreement with the US,” Zelensky stated.

He also expressed optimism about finalizing agreements with Sweden and Norway in May and June.

After the US Congress voted on 20 April to pass a $61 billion military and financial aid package for Ukraine, Zelenskyy recorded a separate video thanking the Congress members.

I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track. Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 20, 2024

In a separate evening address, Zelensky welcomed the US House of Representatives’ approval of a substantial aid package for Ukraine, thanking Speaker Mike Johnson and all those who supported the measure.

“This very significant package will be felt by our warriors on the front lines and by our cities and villages suffering from Russian terror…” the president said, expressing hope for swift approval in the Senate and by President Joe Biden.

“Certainly, we will use American support to strengthen both our peoples and bring a just end to this war – a war that Putin must lose,” he added.

As was reported, the US Congress has also paved the way for the confiscation of frozen Russian assets. The Congress became the first among G7 parliaments to adopt the legislature allowing the confiscation of Russian assets.

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives adopted the long-awaited bill on foreign aid providing necessary support for Ukraine as well as Israel, and Taiwan.

