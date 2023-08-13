Russia claims it “inspected” a ship heading to a Ukrainian port, after which the ship continued its way

Russian Ministry of Defense informed that it “inspected” a ship in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, after which the ship continued heading to Ukrainian port. Russian Ministry of Defense made a statement about the incident likely to demonstrate that Russia controls the Black Sea after Ukraine announced opening a corridor for cargo ships.



As was reported on 12 August, the Ukrainian Navy opened the registration of commercial ships for the Black Sea passage through approved corridors amid the Russian sea blockade. According to the spokesman, the decision to open these sea lanes was approved after Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. It should allow for the passage of grain ships to Ukrainian ports.

Russia claims it first ordered the bulk carrier Sukru Okan under the flag of Palau to stop. After it refused, Russians opened “warning fire,” and soldiers landed on the ship by helicopter. After “inspection,” the ship “continued its way to the port of Izmail,” which is in Ukraine, the Russian statement reads.



According to a Russian statement, the incident happened in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, which is far from Ukrainian territorial waters.

The Ukrainian side didn’t react to the incident so far.