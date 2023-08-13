Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian claim about inspection of cargo ship in Black Sea exposed as false– InformNapalm

byOrysia Hrudka
13/08/2023
The Russian Defense Ministry has been caught in a lie regarding their assertion that Russian forces successfully inspected the dry cargo ship Sukru Okan in the Black Sea, as reported by InformNapalm.

The investigative project cites “data from objective monitoring” by sailors aboard one of the vessels who were “observing the situation.” InformNapalm asserts that the Russians fabricated claims about a “warning shooting” and the deployment of an inspection team via helicopter.

According to observers, Sukru Okan did not comply with the demands of the “Russian naval vessel” to halt its course; instead, it changed direction towards Turkish territorial waters.

“No helicopters were present, and no warning shots were fired. There were only threats from the Russians over the radio,” states InformNapalm.

According to their information, Sukru Okan had a Turkish crew on board, which simply ignored the Russian demands. As proof, InformNapalm has released a segment of intercepted radio communication from the “Russian naval vessel.”

On the morning of August 13, Russia claimed that the patrol ship “Vasiliy Bykov” of the Black Sea Fleet had stopped the dry cargo ship Sukru Okan, flying the flag of Palau, in the southwestern part of the Black Sea for inspection. The cargo ship was reportedly en route to Izmail. The Russian side alleged that “warning shots from automatic small arms” were fired from the warship to forcibly stop the vessel.

Russia claims it “inspected” a ship heading to a Ukrainian port, after which the ship continued its way

