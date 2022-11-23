Russia is still producing its long-range missiles — Air Force

Spokesman of Ukraine’s Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said that Russia is still producing some of the long-range missiles, although the production is not fast.

“It depends on the type of missiles. They don’t produce the (older) Kh-555, but they can produce the Kh-101. The same applies to the Kalibrs. This production is not so fast, but it continues. We can see that the number of missiles has decreased significantly. Well, the occupiers did not expect to fight (for such a long time), the 9th month has already passed, and to waste this entire missile arsenal.“

He said this on TV air, commenting on the information shared by Ukraine’s Minister of Defense about the remaining missile stocks in Russia.

Four enemies of the russian missile arsenal:

brilliant Ukrainian air defense forces; inept russian missile forces; sanctions;

time.

Let's demilitarize the terrorist state to live in peace! pic.twitter.com/ndttmXCc22 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 22, 2022

Russia also has a lot of S-300 missiles that are used in land-to-land mode to target Ukrainian frontline cities.