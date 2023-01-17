“Russian warship, go f*** yourself” recognized as the phrase of 2022 in Lithuania

The words of the Ukrainian defenders of Zmiyiny Island – “Russian warship, go f*** yourself” – were recognized as the phrase of 2022 in Lithuania.

“The few, but extremely strong, emotional and important words of the border guards inspired both the Ukrainian people and the entire free world, from gray-haired grandmothers to military and world leaders,” noted Valdemaras Sarapinas, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Ukraine. According to him, more moderate phrases are usually chosen in diplomacy, but in some exceptional cases such strong, effective words are needed. The border guards of Ukraine expressed their gratitude to partners and friends from the Republic of Lithuania for their support.