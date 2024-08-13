UK intel: Waterborne diseases rise among Russian soldiers due to unsafe water sources

The UK Defense Ministry has reported in its 13 August 2024 intelligence update that Russian military units fighting in Ukraine are likely experiencing severe potable water shortages.

A pro-Russian military blogger reported that Russian pilots’ water rations have been cut to one liter per day, leading them to seek water from local citizens, and has appealed to Russian water companies to supply additional water to military bases in Rostov, Voronezh, and Crimea, the Ministry says.

In response to water shortages, some Russian military units have resorted to using stagnant puddles for daily needs, likely increasing waterborne diseases and risking dehydration, which the UK Defense Ministry warns will almost certainly impact morale and operational effectiveness of Russian forces in Ukraine, as per the report.