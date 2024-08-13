UK intel: Waterborne diseases rise among Russian soldiers due to unsafe water sources

- Some Russian military units fighting in Ukraine are likely experiencing potable/drinking water shortages. Damage inflicted during ongoing Russian strikes against utilities infrastructure is now almost certainly curtailing water supply. Any water supply issues will have been exacerbated by a period of above average temperature in the region.
- On 23 July 2024, a pro-Russian military blogger highlighted water rations for Russian pilots had been restricted to one litre per day. This is equivalent to a quarter of minimum recommended water requirements for working in high temperatures. As a result, Russian pilots have reportedly approached local citizens for water. The blogger has appealed to Russian water producing companies to supply Russian military bases with additional water in Rostov, Voronezh and Crimean air bases.
- In response to water shortages some Russian military units have been forced to improvise filtration attempts, using stagnant puddles for daily water requirements. This has highly likely led to an increase of waterborne diseases amongst Russian soldiers. This shortage of water leading to dehydration and increased risk of infection, will almost certainly impact morale and operational effectiveness.
