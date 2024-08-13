Eng
UK intel: Waterborne diseases rise among Russian soldiers due to unsafe water sources

Russian forces in Ukraine face critical water shortages due to infrastructure damage and high temperatures, with pilots rationing water to one liter daily and soldiers using stagnant puddles, leading to health issues and reduced operational effectiveness, as per UK intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
13/08/2024
2 minute read
uk intel waterborne diseases rise among russian soldiers due unsafe water sources troops drinking from puddle bakhmut sector may 2023 screenshot telegram/ukraine's 3rd assault brigade russians near
Russian troops drinking from a puddle in the Bakhmut sector. May 2023. Screenshot: Telegram/Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade.
The UK Defense Ministry has reported in its 13 August 2024 intelligence update that Russian military units fighting in Ukraine are likely experiencing severe potable water shortages.

A pro-Russian military blogger reported that Russian pilots’ water rations have been cut to one liter per day, leading them to seek water from local citizens, and has appealed to Russian water companies to supply additional water to military bases in Rostov, Voronezh, and Crimea, the Ministry says.

In response to water shortages, some Russian military units have resorted to using stagnant puddles for daily needs, likely increasing waterborne diseases and risking dehydration, which the UK Defense Ministry warns will almost certainly impact morale and operational effectiveness of Russian forces in Ukraine, as per the report.

The Ministry wrote:
  • Some Russian military units fighting in Ukraine are likely experiencing potable/drinking water shortages. Damage inflicted during ongoing Russian strikes against utilities infrastructure is now almost certainly curtailing water supply. Any water supply issues will have been exacerbated by a period of above average temperature in the region.
  • On 23 July 2024, a pro-Russian military blogger highlighted water rations for Russian pilots had been restricted to one litre per day. This is equivalent to a quarter of minimum recommended water requirements for working in high temperatures. As a result, Russian pilots have reportedly approached local citizens for water. The blogger has appealed to Russian water producing companies to supply Russian military bases with additional water in Rostov, Voronezh and Crimean air bases.
  • In response to water shortages some Russian military units have been forced to improvise filtration attempts, using stagnant puddles for daily water requirements. This has highly likely led to an increase of waterborne diseases amongst Russian soldiers. This shortage of water leading to dehydration and increased risk of infection, will almost certainly impact morale and operational effectiveness.

