Russo-Ukrainian War, day 913: Ukraine unveils new missile-drone system

Exclusive

India’s tightrope walk: What Modi really did in Kyiv. Six weeks after hugging Putin in Moscow, Modi made history in Kyiv with overtures of peace. However, experts urge caution, pointing to India’s military ambitions as a possible driver behind this unprecedented diplomatic move.

Military

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast prevented Russian attempts to occupy Sumy. The President of Ukraine noted that there are more goals related to the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk Oblast than he can publicly speak about, but revealed that one of the goals is to “to show the reality of who Putin is”.

Kursk offensive fails to divert enough troops as Russians advance to key logistics hub in Donbas. The Ukrainian military’s ability to sustain its eastern defensive positions is at risk as Russian forces close in on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. The town’s strategic railway junction and road network are vital for moving troops, equipment, and evacuating wounded soldiers from the front lines.

Russia launches four cruise missiles towards Zmiinyi (Snake) island in Black Sea. Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, site of the famous “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” declaration, was targeted by Russian forces with four Kh-22 cruise missiles.

Drone strikes ignite ammunition depot, trigger detonations in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast. Russian authorities claim to have intercepted five drones in Voronezh Oblast overnight, but falling debris sparked a fire at a munitions storage site, forcing the evacuation of 200 residents.

As of 24 August 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and technology

Zelenskyy urges to put pressure on partners to allow Ukraine to strike Russia with long-range weapons. “We need no less determination from our partners in these matters. Each of our friends who can encourage the allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons for Ukraine can really bring our common victory closer,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia continues modernization of T-80BVM tank for war against Ukraine with specialized cage armor. The Russian T-80BVM tank is the latest entry in the T-80 family. Through modernizing the tank, Russia aims to increase combat capabilities in three basic categories: firepower, protection and mobility.

“Difficult to counter”: Zelenskyy unveils new domestic missile-drone system to strike Russians. On Ukraine’s Independence Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the country’s latest military innovation – the “Palianytsia” missile-drone, that has been already successfully used against Russian forces. He emphasized that, “It’s difficult to counter, but very easy to understand why.”

UK Intel: Despite alleged willingness for negotiations, Russia retains maximalist objectives against Ukraine. According to the British intelligence agency, among these objectives are the destruction of Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood.

Politico: US resists lifting restrictions on long-range weapons amid Kursk success to not ruin relations “reset” with Moscow. Ukrainian officials frame expanded long-range weapons access as a defining moment for President Biden’s legacy, emphasising that the administration will be remembered either for aiding Ukraine’s victory or for failing to do enough due to imposed limitations. This argument hasn’t yet worked on the US decision-makers.

International

Kamala Harris: US will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day and promised that Ukraine can count on the United States’ support in the future.

Latvia will once again allocate 20 million euros for Ukrainian drone coalition in 2025. The Latvian and Ukrainian ministers of defense also discussed a recent agreement between the countries to train Ukrainian soldiers in a drone piloting program. The first Ukrainian pilots have already started training in Latvia.

Lithuania to provide Ukraine short-range air defense systems and 5,000 drones before winter. In addition, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonīte noted that her country has designated 35 million euros for the purchase of radars and demining equipment for Ukraine.

Belarus, China agree to strengthen cooperation in trade and security. China has solidified its position as Belarus’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $8.4 billion last year, according to Chinese officials.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine returns 115 prisoners of war on Independence Day, first exchange after Kursk incursion. This POWs exchange includes 82 defenders of Mariupol, captured in the early months of the full-scale invasion. President Zelenskyy thanked military units for replenishing Ukraine’s “exchange fund,” enabling the return of 115 defenders.

Russian drone strike orphans children in Sumy Oblast which neighbors Kursk. A Russian drone strike killed a married couple in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine launched a surprise incursion earlier this month.

Political and legal developments

Zelenskyy signs law banning religious institutions linked to Russia. Religious organizations will have a nine-month period in Ukraine to sever ties with Russia or face potential ban.

Read our earlier daily review here.