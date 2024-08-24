Russo-Ukrainian war, day 912: Ukraine expands foothold in Russia’s Kursk, cutting off thousands of Russian troops

Exclusive

Is Ukraine banning the Ukrainian Orthodox Church? Unexpectedly, some within the Ukrainian Orthodox Church welcome the new law, seeing it as leverage to force their leadership to fully break from Moscow.

Military

Frontline report: Strategic bridge destruction in Kursk Oblast cuts off thousands of Russians from retreat. Strategic destruction of three bridges over Seym River in Russia’s Kursk Oblast by Ukrainian forces isolated Russian troops, aiming to minimize casualties while maximizing territorial gains, creating a buffer zone for Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

ISW: Russians advance near Pokrovsk, but fail to achieve apparent tactical encirclement of Ukrainian forces. Russians failed to achieve a tactical encirclement of Ukrainian forces near Pokrovsk, prompting limited Ukrainian withdrawals as Russians advanced near Pokrovsk, seizing Psyche and parts of Karlivske Reservoir, as per ISW.

Six-day blaze expands in Rostov oil depot after reported follow-up Ukrainian drone strike. A Ukrainian drone allegedly attacked an oil depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast last night, where a fire that started on 18 August has reportedly expanded to kerosene tanks, raising explosion risks.

Ukrainian soldiers on Mi-8 helicopter destroy Russian Shahed drones to save valuable anti-aircraft missiles. The success of such operations underscores the importance of crew training and timely detection of enemy aerial threats, as helicopters continue to play a crucial role in Ukraine’s defense strategy.

ISW: Russia shifts airborne units from Zaporizhzhia to Kursk against Ukrainian advance. Russian military command has redeployed elements of the 56th VDV Regiment from Zaporizhzhia to Kursk Oblast in response to Ukraine’s incursion, aiming to stabilize front lines and improve control over Russian conscripts, with additional support seen moving from Crimea, ISW says.

Ukrainian Navy confirms Kerch Strait’s last Russian ferry destruction, implying Neptune missile use. The Ukrainian Navy took responsibility for a strike on Port Kavkaz, sinking Russia’s last operational railway ferry yesterday. This attack, possibly involving domestic Neptune missiles, severely impacts Russian military logistics to occupied Crimea.

Ukraine repels Russia’s drone assault, downing 14 Shahed UAVs. Ukraine reports downing 14 Russian Shahed drones, with two more disappearing from radar without causing damage during a nighttime attack on 23 August. Two Russian Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles evaded air defenses, but no damage was reported.

Intelligence and technology

UK intel: One year after Prigozhin’s death, Wagner Group reduced to just 5,000 members from 50,000. Many former leaders and personnel have transferred to other units, reducing the group’s size from 50,000 to around 5,000 in Belarus and Africa, as per British intelligence.

Ukraine will begin producing 155mm shells using Norwegian military technologies. This move is part of the Nansen program, which provides extensive support to Ukraine, including significant investments in defense production.

Latvia prepares the largest drone delivery for Ukraine. The batch consists of 1,400 drones and is a part of a broader effort within the International Drone Coalition to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities against Russian aggression.

International

Biden announces anti-tank missiles and more ammo ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day. In a recent conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed America’s steadfast support for Ukraine and announced a new military aid package aimed at bolstering the nation’s defense ahead of its Independence Day.

Indian PM Modi urges peaceful resolution of war in Ukraine during his “historic” visit to Kyiv. At the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi affirmed India’s proactive stance on peace and support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Diplomats honor Ukraine’s State Flag Day. Estonia’s Ambassador Annely Kolk shared an image of herself wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, while French diplomats illuminated iconic Parisian landmarks in blue and yellow.

NATO air base in Germany raised security level due to “potential threat”. A NATO air base in Germany has escalated its security level and sent non-essential staff home following intelligence indicating a potential threat. On 23 August, the security level at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen has returned to a lower risk level, Bravo+. Pentagon reaffirms Ukraine’s right to strike across border, including Russia’s Kursk. US Defense Secretary Austin will discuss Ukraine’s strategic goals for the Kursk operation with his Ukrainian counterpart as the Pentagon seeks clarity on these objectives while continuing support through drawdown packages.

AP: US to provide $125 million in new military aid to Ukraine. The Biden administration plans to provide $125 million in military aid to Ukraine, including air defense missiles, HIMARS munitions, and artillery ammunition.

Ukraine’s EU envoy expects expanded support from new leadership. Vsevolod Chentsov anticipates expanded assistance and a swifter accession process under new EU leadership, emphasizing the need for sustained military, financial, and humanitarian support amid Russia’s ongoing war.

Hungary wants Ukraine to stop its counter-incursion into Russia. Hungary’s government spokesperson Gulyás calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine’s Kursk operation, urging both sides to protect what he calls Europe’s energy security, implying Russia’s gas and oil supplies to Hungary, Slovakia, and other countries.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine’s parliament speaker signs bill banning Russian-linked religious organizations. The law will empower authorities to scrutinize and potentially disband any religious entity found to be collaborating with Russia.

New developments

Center of National Resistance: Russia exports grain from occupied territory of Ukraine to Iran. Ukrainian grain from occupied territories is being exported to Iran by train and sea, a new report from the Center of National Resistance reveals.

